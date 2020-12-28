If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coronavirus case numbers and deaths are soaring right now, and some experts say things are about to get even worse after people gather for the Christmas holiday.

Despite the arrival of coronavirus vaccines, there’s no telling when the current COVID-19 outbreaks across the US might calm down.

AccuMed face masks have become best-sellers among our readers over the past month, and they’re now back in stock in black and pink after having sold out.

America is setting scary new records as daily coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb. COVID-19 outbreaks across the country continue to spread for a number of reasons, and experts say things are going to get even worse after people gather for Christmas. The good news is that two different coronavirus vaccines have now been authorized by the FDA for emergency use in the US, so we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. But the bad news is that it will likely still take some time for things to get under control — experts like Dr. Fauci say coronavirus vaccines likely won’t be widely available to the general public until sometime beginning in March or April of 2021.

In the meantime, we should all remain as vigilant as we can in order to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

For the time being, health officials are advising people to continue to practice social distancing, sanitize their hands often with soap or hand sanitizer like Purell pump bottles, and wear face masks anytime their outside their homes. On top of that, the CDC says we should even be wearing face masks inside our homes when visitors are over.

There are a few types of masks that have been particularly popular with our readers, and a few best-sellers are now back in stock at Amazon.

There are a few different options in stock right now at Amazon if you’re looking to stock up on best-selling face masks. Readers always email us in search of black face masks in particular, so there’s one option that we want to showcase today. It’s the AccuMed face mask, which is available with either earloops or headbands so you can choose whichever option you find to be more comfortable.

US-based AccuMed makes some of the most popular masks you can get right now. Of note, all six of AccuMed’s color and strap combinations happen to be back in stock at Amazon, which is great news because the black color option had been sold out for more than a month.

Finally, if you’re looking for other popular options, definitely check out Powecom KN95 masks, which used to cost $45 per box but are now much cheaper, and AccuMed cup style masks, which are down to just $2.12 each thanks to a coupon you can clip.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.