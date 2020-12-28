If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the last week of 2020 and we couldn’t be happier to put this year behind us. That said, there are still some fantastic daily deals to take advantage of before 2021 arrives.

Highlights from today’s roundup include insanely popular Powecom KN95 masks for $25.99 per box instead of the old $45 price, sleek black AccuMed face masks that are on the verge of selling out for about the same price, Purell pump bottles, Purell travel bottles, less inflated pricing for Clorox wipes that you still can’t find in most stores, a FREE $40 Amazon gift card when you get a year of Microsoft 365 (which you need to get anyway!), AirPods Pro back in stock at Black Friday’s price, rival Tozo T10 wireless earbuds with 97,000 5-star ratings for just $23.99, a $100 MyQ smart garage opener and Ring Cam bundle for only $65, a one-day sale on Stella and Chewy’s raw dog food toppers, the $800 self-emptying Roomba i6+ for $549.99, a free Ring Chime Pro when you buy a refurbished $250 Ring Video Doorbell Pro for only $99.99, 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE when you get a 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99 or an Echo Auto for $19.99, a multi-device wireless charger for only $25.98, three incredible Roku player deals, and more.

See all of today’s top deals down below.

Microsoft 365 Family 12 month auto-renewing subscription with $40 Amazon Gift Card Price:$99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack FFP2 Mask Respirator (Headband), Disposable Particulate Respirator, EN149:2001+A1:2009… Price:$25.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) and 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited FREE w/ auto-renewal - Charco… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now



