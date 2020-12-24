If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Head over to Google and you’ll find a list of the top trending products of the season. In the “for the techie” section that’s packed full of the gadgets and gizmos everyone has been buying ahead of the holidays, it’s not exactly a surprise to see the Apple Watch Series 6 in the #2 slot. The latest-generation Apple Watch Series 6 takes everything people love about the Apple Watch and makes it even better. On top of that, the Apple Watch now includes a built-in pulse oximeter feature, which is a very timely addition for obvious reasons.

There were some terrific Apple deals during Black Friday at Amazon, and a few of them are actually still available right now. AirPods Pro are down to $199 and you’ll find deep discounts on both AirPods 2 models as well. You can also find deals like all-time low pricing on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro. But what you really should check out are the deals that slash up to $175 off the new Apple Watch Series 6, plus discounts on other popular Apple Watch models.

The brand new Apple Watch Series 6 is on Amazon with discounts up to $60 on GPS models depending on which color you choose. You’ll also save even more money on upgraded models with cellular connectivity. Make sure you click around through all the case and band combinations to find the deepest discounts.

The more affordable Apple Watch SE is discounted as well, with prices starting at just $249.99. And last but certainly not least, you can score an Apple Watch Series 3 starting at just $169 if you want to spend as little as possible on your new Apple Watch!

We’ve listed some of Amazon’s most impressive Apple Watch deals down below, and note that some models have additional discounts that are applied at checkout.

New Apple Watch Series 6

GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.99 You Save:$49.01 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$476.87 Price:$379.99 You Save:$96.88 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - Silver Stainless Steel Case with White Sport… Price:$524.21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE

Large Retina OLED display

Up to 2x faster processor than Series 3

Track your daily activity on Apple Watch and see your trends in the Fitness app on iPhone

Measure workouts like running, walking, cycling, yoga, swimming, and dance

Swimproof design

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm) - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$279.00 Price:$249.99 You Save:$29.01 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

New Apple Watch SE (GPS, 44mm) - Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band List Price:$309.00 Price:$279.99 You Save:$29.01 (9%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3

Retina display

Swimproof

Optical heart sensor

Stores music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Elevation

Emergency SOS

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$199.00 Price:$169.00 You Save:$30.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm) - Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band List Price:$229.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$30.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

