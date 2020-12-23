If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Instant Pots were hugely popular ahead of the holidays this year, just like they are each and every year.

Some models are even still on sale at Amazon, like $45 off the Instant Pot Duo and $51 off the high-end Instant Pot Max.

If you just got a new Instant Pot as a gift or if you’re looking to add all sorts of great new functionality to your current Instant Pot, definitely check out the popular Kosbon 73-Piece Instant Pot Accessories Set.

When it comes to kitchen gear, Instant Pots are always among the best-selling products out there ahead of the holidays. Needless to say, there are two main reasons for that. First, everyone loves Instant Pots so they’re extremely popular Christmas and Chanukah gifts. And second, they always go on sale ahead of the holidays with some of the deepest discounts of the year.

Most of the hot Instant Pot deals we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year are now done, though there are still a few stragglers over at Amazon. Specifically, you can still save $45 on a nice big 8-quart Instant Pot Duo and the high-end $200 Instant Pot Max is on sale right now for $149. If you’re in the market for a new model, either of these will make a great addition to your kitchen. But regardless of whether you’re about to score a new Instant Pot or you have a model you’ve been using for years, there’s an awesome accessory kit you should check out that will completely transform your Instant Pot experience.

Instant Pots are so awesome because of the versatility they afford. With one device, you can cook so many different meals in a variety of cooking modes. What you might now realize, however, is that there’s a whole world of additional functionality you can add to any Instant Pot by purchasing something like the Kosbon 73-Piece Instant Pot Accessories Set.

With more than 3,000 5-star reviews at Amazon, Kosbon’s kit is among the highest-rated options we’ve come across. It packs a whopping 73 different pieces including racks, pans, baskets, molds, utensils, oven mitts, and more. This kit even comes with magnetic cheat sheets that you can stick to your refrigerator. If you’re an Instant Pot owner, this might be the best $33.99 you spend all year.

Here are the highlights from Amazon’s product page:

★ [2020 Superior Value Complete Accessories Set for Instant Pot] –Ideal gift for Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas. These accessories for Instant Pots provide all you need for delicious foods. The kit includes 60 Pcs Cake Baking Papers, 2 Steamer Baskets, 1 Steamer Rack, 1 Non-stick Springform Pan, 1 Egg Rack, 1 Egg Bites Mold, 1 Kitchen Tong, 1 Dish Plate Clip, 2 Oven Mitts, and 3 Magnetic Cheat Sheets.

★ [FITS 5/6/8 QT INSTANT POT AND TOP BRAND PRESSRESURE COOKER] – Our accessories for instant pot fits 5, 6, and 8 Quart pressure cooker and stockpot, such as Power Pressure Cooker XL, Cuisinart CPC-600, Fagor 6-Quart, Instant Pot IP-LUX50, IP-LUX60, IP-DUO60, IP-DUO80, IP-LUX80.

★[PREMIUM QUALITY MATERIAL& SAFE] – Consumer safety is our first priority. All accessories meet US Food-Grade standards, made of high-quality food-grade 304 Stainless Steel and Silicone. They are also BPA FREE, odor resistant, FREE of lead, phthalate, PVC, and other toxic materials. Sturdy and durable, No rust forever, easy to clean, dishwasher safe, higher temperature resistance, and corrosion resistance.

★ [HEALTHY and LOW-CALORIE FOODS] – Our accessories set for pressure cookers helps you make healthy meals for your family compared to fried food or grilled food. It’s LOW-CALORIE foods, and Keep 95% nutrient. You can cook varieties of foods with our accessories, such as meat, seafood, fish, vegetables, eggs, cake, grains, beans, and baby foods among others. Large capacity, double layers, and Steamer Rack design help you cook all kinds of foods at the same time, have balanced nutrition every day

★ [Three Magnetic Cheat Sheets] -Three cheat sheets are magnetic, which easily sticks to your appliance, refrigerator, or INSTA. You can check cooking times for 45 common foods easily, like meats, vegetables, seafood, rice, and beans no need to look for it from books, manual, or smartphones.

