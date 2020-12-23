If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Honeywell was a leading name in personal protective equipment long before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and now the company makes cloth face masks that people have been going nuts for.

Last time we covered the new Honeywell RWS-50111 Dual Layer Face Cover, it sold out at Amazon within a few hours.

Honeywell’s cloth masks are now back in stock, but delivery estimates are already slipping so they could sell out soon.

There are so many different types of face masks available right now at Amazon, but some are more popular than others among our readers. Specifically, our readers seem to be skipping cheap 3-ply masks in favor of KN95 masks. you’ll find plenty of good options out there that we’ve been telling our readers about, but two in particular have been outselling the rest.

First, we have Powecom KN95 masks that are available on Amazon with a deep discount from their old price of $45 per 10-pack. These masks are FDA EUA-authorized and NIOSH-tested, having been found to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles. That’s impressive performance, to say the least. Or, if you prefer molded masks as some people do, the AccuMed cup style KN95 mask is a popular option. According to AccuMed’s website, lab tests found that these masks filter up to 99.8% of small airborne particles. They’re also currently on sale with a 15% coupon you can clip.

Those KN95 masks are both popular options that are available at great prices. But there’s one more mask you definitely should check out, and it’s wildly popular among our readers. The Honeywell RWS-50111 Dual Layer Face Cover is easily among our favorite face masks one the market, and it’s now back in stock after our readers swarmed Amazon last month and it sold out.

First and foremost, these masks are made by Honeywell, which is one of the most respected companies out there when it comes to high-quality personal protective equipment. On top of that, these masks offer great protection according to Honeywell. They come with removable filters that have been tested and proven to filter at least 97% of 0.3-micron airborne particles, as stated on Honeywell’s website. As a reminder, the N95 masks considered by many to be the gold standard in respiratory protection are required to filter at least 95% of those tiny airborne particles.

Now, we have good news and bad news. The good news is that Amazon finally has Honeywell RWS-50111 Dual Layer Face Covers back in stock after they sold out last time we covered them. Thousands upon thousands of our readers swarmed Amazon to get them last time, and we expect them to be wildly popular again this time around. But as we mentioned, there is some bad news: Delivery estimates from Amazon are already starting to slip, so it looks like these masks might sell out again soon.

Honeywell’s light gray dual-layer cloth masks are in stock at Amazon for $29.99, and each mask comes with eight replaceable filters. You’ll also find 4-packs of dark gray masks in stock as well, and they cost $99.99 with 32 replaceable filters.

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Inserts. Light Gray (RWS-50107) Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover 4-Pack with 32 Replaceable Filters. (RWS-50112) Price:$99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the bullet points that Honeywell listed on its website:

Seamless three-dimensional knit construction provides 4-way stretch-minimizing gaps and enhancing overall comfort

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover w/ Filter block ≥ 97% of 0.3-micron-sized particles (BFE) and 0.1-micron-sized particles (PFE)

Adjustable ear loops and nose clip improve the overall comfort and functionality of the mask for most adult face shapes and sizes

Hidden pocket designed for convenient filter removal and replacement

The contoured design stands off the face to enhance breathability

Face covering maintains function and shape after multiple washes

Single-use Genuine Honeywell Filters can be thrown away after a day’s use. They are designed so you can start with a fresh filter every day

Dispose of filters properly after use. Remove filters prior to washing

Due to the nature of this product, it cannot be returned. All online sales are final

Includes 1 Honeywell Dual-Layer Face Covers and 8 Replacement Filters

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Inserts. Light Gray (RWS-50107) Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover 4-Pack with 32 Replaceable Filters. (RWS-50112) Price:$99.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.