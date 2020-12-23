If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

After selling out last month, Powecom KN95 masks and black AccuMed KN95 masks are both back in stock right now. The former are among the only FDA EUA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon at the moment and they’re down to the best price we’ve seen in months. NIOSH tested them and found that they filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles. Then the AccuMed masks are from a US company and they’re the most popular KN95 masks we cover that are available in black. If you want something that looks sleek while helping you follow coronavirus pandemic safety guidelines, this is a great option.

Other pandemic essentials on Amazon have been quite popular lately, like best-selling 3-ply face masks for 36¢ a pop and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles sold directly by Amazon at a surprisingly low price. Purell wipes that are also hard to find in stores are back in stock as well, which is great news.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling KN95 face masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each if you clip the coupon List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Beyond essentials, one of the most popular sales we’ve covered this week is Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $199, which matches Amazon’s price from Cyber Monday 2020. You can also get the best-selling $40 MyQ smart garage door opener for $29.98 or awesome $200 Sony noise cancelling headphones for only $88. Those are excellent sales and they’re available to anyone and everyone, but there are some more deals that are only available to a select group of people: Amazon Prime members.

Most people think of other benefits when they think about Amazon Prime, like fast shipping, Amazon Prime Video streaming, and so on. But Prime-exclusive deals are a fantastic added perk that not enough people are aware of. And if you’re not aware of Amazon’s Prime-only deals, you obviously can’t take advantage of them. Stop what you’re doing and head over to this page right now: Just for Prime. It’s packed with exclusive deals available only to Amazon Prime subscribers, and it’s updated constantly. There are dozens of great deals available this week and we’ve picked out 10 in particular that you should take a look at if you’re a Prime member. You can find them all down below.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone

1080P FOV 120° HD FPV Camera: You can capture memorable moments with distortion-free and view images on your phone from the wide-angel lens. The app enables you to expand your creativity further and share it on social media with ease.

Altitude Hold: When you focus on shooting images, you may set your hands off the joystick and the drone still suspend in mid-air with locked altitude. A perfect drone for beginners, kids, starters, or newbies to have a easy and stable flight experience.

Headless Mode: The pilot will feel easier to control, especially when the drone is out of sight, under headless mode while the orientation of the drone is in relation to the pilot. The drone are also equipped with 3D flips to make your day.

Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera Live Video 120°Wide-Angle WiFi Quadcopter… List Price:$74.99 Price:$64.12 You Save:$10.87 (14%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yi 2pc Outdoor Security Cameras

Optional 24/7 Emergency Response Service – YI’s motion alerts and live video feeds are now equipped with the option to instantly involve Noon light’s Certified Emergency Dispatchers, who coordinate with police, fire, and EMS agencies on the customers’ behalf to ensure the situation is promptly handled.

Full HD video quality – Crystal clear 1080p images and video that in conjunction with the camera’s 110° lens and universal ball mount, provide high-resolution images in every direction. ·Weather-resistant – The YI Outdoor Security Cameras is waterproof, and can be used for both outdoor and indoor use. Motion-activated alerts/ app notifications sent right to your phone whenever motion is detected.

Yi 2pc Security Camera Outdoor, 1080p Outside Surveillance Front Door IP Smart Cam with Waterpr… List Price:$77.99 Price:$54.59 You Save:$23.40 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Moorebot Smart WiFi LED Strip Lights

[Smart LED] Certified Alexa Smart LED strip (WWA), supporting all Alexa features. It also works with Google and IFTTT. This RGBW strip brings millions of vibrant color to your room, party, Christmas decorations. Use “Tuya” App, available in iOS and Android.

[Premium and Waterproof] This strip contains 300 premium 5050 SMD LEDs (> 50,000 hours life span) with adjustable brightness. The IP65 waterproof feature is important even for indoors. The thick coating not only prevents kids from touching the electronic components, easy to clean the strip, but also helps to achieve an excellent lighting effect, suitable for human eyes. The adhesive is strong and contains no hazardous material to humans.

Smart WiFi LED Strip Lights, 32.8ft RGBW Work With Alexa (Certified) and Google, UL, Waterproof… List Price:$44.99 Price:$40.49 You Save:$4.50 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Spytec GPS GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicles

Fastest GPS Tracking: Spytec GPS offers the fastest GPS tracking for vehicles, valuables, and loved ones using 4G satellite technology. Receive location alerts from the GPS tracker via our iOS/Android apps.

Intuitive Software & Features: Easily watch your tracker move along a map, customize boundaries, pull historical data, speed, distance, & more. Ideal for use as a kids GPS tracker or car GPS tracker.

Reliable Service: With more than a 99.99% uptime and a .256 millisecond processing time our cloud-based technology means we can scale to meet your needs, from the parent with a single GPS tracker to the business fleet with thousands.

Spytec GPS GL300 GPS Tracker for Vehicles, Car, Truck, RV, Equipment, Mini Hidden Tracking Devi… List Price:$39.95 Price:$34.95 You Save:$5.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Yiiza Reusable Cotton Face Covers

3 Pack cotton face Protection

Made of high-quality cotton to make your face soft and comfortable

Washable, reusable, and can be folded for easy carrying.

These black face Protection have a small piece of wire inside the fabric of the bridge of the nose, allowing you to adjust the face Protection bridge to fit your face more comfortably and does not fog the glasses.

Fashion Mouth Protection Unisex Washable and Reusable Cotton Warm Face Protection with Adjustab… List Price:$9.69 Price:$8.72 You Save:$0.97 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

heimvision HM241 1080P Wireless Security Camera System

Plug & Play and Easy Setup: The wireless cameras are paired with the NVR system at manufacturing site. Just power on and serve yourself with 24/7 surveillance. Perfect for villa, home, office, shop, hotel, warehouse, school, business or elsewhere you wish. (Refer to the manual for further usage)

IP66 Weatherproof Security Camera: Records in 1080P HD to capture crisp images, provide HD live video, ensures smooth footage day and night with 2.0 Megapixel bullet cameras. Up to 65ft Night Vision. The IP cameras are rated as dust-tight and waterproof. Best choice for your outdoor home security

Motion Detection and Email Alert: Smart notifications with email/ snapshot alerts will be pushed to your smartphone when motion is detected. Customize your own detection plan and zone for each camera, you will get extra peace of mind by receiving instant alerts and get notified of what’s happening

heimvision HM241 1080P Wireless Security Camera System, 8CH NVR 4Pcs Outdoor WiFi Surveillance… List Price:$179.99 Price:$152.99 You Save:$27.00 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aoycocr BR30 Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulbs

App & Voice Control: Aoycocr BR30 smart light bulb compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control to dim, turn on /off/ change the color of lights. Free Smart Life app (also named Tuya app) allows you to control the smart bulb remotely on your smartphone or tablet, no hub required. Pair your br30 bulb for home automation with your existing smart devices, start your smart life.

Limitless Possibilities: Aoycocr’s BR30 dimmable led light bulbs allow you to choose from 16 million colors to instantly change the look and atmosphere of your smart home or control your lights with your voice. You can also create scenes and routines for a party, gathering, gaming, and family time, change colors or put your lights on a schedule, whether at home or away.

Smart Light Bulbs, Aoycocr BR30 Dimmable LED Light Bulbs, 720 Lumen, Tunable White 2700K - 9000… List Price:$78.99 Price:$63.19 You Save:$15.80 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Single-Disc Widescreen Edition)

It’s Harry Potter’s fourth term at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! Harry, Ron and Hermione look forward to the internationalQuidditch finals. Harry dreams of spending time with the alluring ChoChang. He wants to be a normal 14-year-old wizard . . . But Harry is notnormal–even by wizarding standards. This term, for the first time inhundreds of years, a competition will be held between three schools ofwizardry, and contestants will be magically chosen for the verydangerous event. Now, as Harry’s lightning scar burns, indicating theevil presence of Lord Voldemort, the Goblet of Fire makes its finalselection for the competition–Harry Potter.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Single-Disc Widescreen Edition) List Price:$14.97 Price:$11.99 You Save:$2.98 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paubea Hair Clippers for Men

✅ CERAMIC-TITANIUM BLADE: self-sharpening ceramic-titanium blade providing high-performance precision, greatly reduces the risk of nicks and cuts, offering you the best gentle smooth hair-cutting

✅ FOR VARIOUS LENGTHS & HAIRSTYLES: supports trimming with guide combs (3mm/6mm/9mm/12mm) or without guide combs within 0.8mm to 2mm, to quickly achieve a wide variety of hairstyles and lengths

✅ CORD/CORDLESS OPERATION & WORLDWIDE UNIVERSAL: supports both cordless operation, or plug and play in low battery status; 100-240V dual voltage design perfect for worldwide travel use

Paubea Hair Clippers for Men - Cordless Ceramic Blade Mens Hair Trimmer Beard Trimmer Hair Cutt… List Price:$32.98 Price:$21.44 You Save:$11.54 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

mibest OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter

EASY TO USE: Our pulse monitor is easy to use and has an efficient One Button Operation. Our SPO2 Sensor will spot check and display in real time SpO2, PR, Pulse bar graph which great for checking your pulse signal strength.

LUXURY AND RELIABILITY: Our accurate dual color oximeter displays SpO2 in 4 directions, 4 display modes, and 10 levels of adjustable brightness. Comes with a battery-low indicator

OUT OF BOX READY: Our portable oxygen saturation machine comes with Instruction manual, 2 AAA alkaline batteries, Neck lanyard (detachable and adjustable length) you’ll be ready to use your portable oxygen sensor right out of the box

mibest OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter, O2 Meter, Dual Color White/Silver List Price:$23.95 Price:$18.95 You Save:$5.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.