According to a new teaser, the first Android phone based on a processor meant to compete against the iPhone 12 series will be unveiled after Christmas.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro phones will be unveiled on December 28th, and both phones are expected to run on the new Snapdragon 888 processor from Qualcomm.

The handsets will deliver large-capacity batteries that support 50W fast-charging tech and new camera sensors.

Like every year, the latest iPhone is no match for this year’s best Android phones. The iPhone 12 beats phones like the Galaxy S20, Note 20, and Pixel 5 in benchmarks and real-life speed tests. The best alternative to the A14 Bionic is the chip that powers the iPhone 11 series, the A13. And like every year, Qualcomm just unveiled its next flagship processor that will power 2021 phones that will rival the iPhone 12. The Snapdragon 888 incorporates a variety of improvements. It’s built on the new 5nm process, just like the A14. The chip delivers notable CPU and GPU gains and is more energy-efficient. It might not top the A14 in benchmarks, according to the latest leaks, but the 888 will support the best possible experience on Android next year. That said, you won’t have to wait for 2021 to see the first real iPhone 12 rival in the flash.

Xiaomi took to Weibo to announce a media event for December 28th, teasing the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi 11. The phone isn’t actually a surprise. We knew all along that Xiaomi would launch the world’s first 888-powered smartphone. The Mi 11 series will beat the Galaxy S21 by a few weeks, as Samsung’s next-gen Android handset is set to be unveiled on January 14th. It also launches much earlier than the Mi 10 series, which was unveiled in mid-February this year.

Aside from the Snapdragon 888, the Mi 11 will feature several interesting features that Android buyers interest in flagships might be looking for in 2021 handsets. The handset will come in two versions, per Android Central, including the regular Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro. They will both feature QHD+ AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, 50W fast-charging speeds, large capacity batteries, and multi-lens cameras. 5G is also on the menu, as the 888 comes with a built-in 5G modem.

The Mi 11 comes with a 4,780 mAh battery and a 50-megapixel main camera sensor. The Mi 11 Pro will upgrade both of those components: 4,970 mAh battery and 108-megapixel sensor.

Pricing and release dates have not leaked for either handset, but they’ll likely be more affordable than regular Samsung Galaxy flagships. On the other hand, the cheapest Galaxy S21 phone that’s launching in mid-January will also be cheaper than its predecessor. Getting your hands on a Mi 11 will be more difficult. The phone will likely launch in China first, after the December 28th press conference, followed by other markets where Xiaomi has a presence.