A new ranking shows the vehicles that have the highest percentage of drivers with DUI charges on their records.

The list is actually a very interesting mix of two types of vehicles, but one form factor is clearly a favorite among drunk drivers.

The data was gathered using information from over 2.7 million car insurance applications, according to the site Insurify.

Some vehicles just seem to attract a certain kind of driver. We’ve seen studies in the past that link car color to certain behaviors, like speeding (red cars tend to get more speeding tickets than others, for example), while minivans and crossovers tend to be picked up by those who need room for their growing families. It makes sense, but did you know that some vehicles are more likely to be driven by individuals with DUIs on their record? It’s true!

Insurify used data from millions of car insurance applications to paint a pretty clear picture of the type of vehicles that attract those who have a habit (or at least a record) of drinking and driving. The site put together a top ten list, and it’s actually super interesting.

Insurify took a look at the average rate of DUI charges for each vehicle model. The national average is 17.9 per 1,000 vehicles, meaning that for every 1,000 of a specific make and model of vehicle, roughly 18 people driving that model has a DUI charge on their record. The vehicles that appear on the top 10 list have significantly more than that.

Here’s the list. See if you can spot a trend:

Ram 2500 (45.3) Chevrolet S-10 (35.9) BMW 4 Series (31.7) Audi A4 (31.1) Dodge Dakota (30.5) Subaru WRX (30.0) BMW 7 Series (29.0) Ford Ranger (28.9) Chevrolet Silverado (28.3) GMC Sierra (28.0)

Well, this is quite the collection here, isn’t it? As you’ll immediately notice, the list is packed with pickup trucks. That’s something that I wouldn’t necessarily have guessed, but the data doesn’t lie, and it appears that a lot of the most popular pickup trucks on the road also have a higher-than-average number of DUI drivers behind the wheel.

The vehicles that aren’t pickup trucks tend to be luxury cars, with the exception of the WRX, which would be considered more of a sports car than the others. The WRX also has the distinction of appearing on other not-so-great lists, as Insurify explains:

Subaru WRX drivers seem to get themselves into quite a few scrapes when it comes to dangerous and unlawful driving behavior. While the Subaru WRX may rank sixth among the car models with the most DUIs, it is also the car model with the most speeding tickets, the fourth-rudest car model, and the third-most accident-prone car model.

Yikes!

If you’re interested in what vehicles tend to be driven by individuals without DUIs on their record, the Toyota RAV4, Hyundai Sante Fe, and Toyota Sienna all rank on the other end of the spectrum, with less than 1 out of 1,000 drivers having a DUI, according to the data.