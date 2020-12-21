If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Powecom KN95 face masks are Amazon’s best-selling FDA EUA-authorized KN95 masks, and they’re discounted right now.



NIOSH tests found that they offer phenomenal protection, but plain old 3-ply coronavirus face masks are fine for everyday use in low-risk situations.

So many people have issues with the fit of those standard 3-play masks — thankfully, there’s a simple viral hack that completely eliminates all the gaps around your mask.

It goes without saying that COVID-19 is extremely contagious and it spreads from person to person mainly through the air, so soaps and sanitizers likely aren’t as crucial as face masks. The virus is released from the mouth in microscopic droplets or even smaller aerosols when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, yells, or even just speaks. If those droplets enter another person’s eyes, nose, or mouth, he or she can catch the potentially deadly disease. That’s why wearing a face mask provides two elements of protection — face masks help stop sick people from spreading the disease, and they also help block droplets and aerosolized virus from entering a healthy person’s mouth or nose.

Our readers are always on the lookout for FDA EUA-authorized face masks that have been shown in NIOSH tests to be effective. Powecom KN95 face masks are the best-selling option by far, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of 0.3-micron airborne particles. They’re discounted right now from their normal price of $45 per 10-pack to just $25.49. Or, if you want high-quality coronavirus face masks in black, definitely check out AccuMed KN95 masks.

Those are both fantastic options for people who want to be safe, and they’re must-haves for higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere that’s indoors around other people. For normal everyday use, however, a more basic face covering is fine.

Jointown 3-ply face masks have been the best-selling coronavirus face masks on Amazon since the pandemic began and they’re down to the lowest price we’ve seen in months. If you want something a bit more trendy, the black 3-layer coronavirus face masks everyone’s wearing right now are on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen.

Use either of those masks when you’re in low-risk situations like being outdoors and socially distanced… but they have to fit properly on your face. If there are gaps on the sides or on the top of the mask, aerosolized virus is more likely to reach your nose and mouth. That’s why a simple face mask hack that went viral earlier this year is so awesome. It takes 60 seconds to do, and it makes these standard 3-ply face masks fit so much better for many people. What’s the trick? Check out the Instagram video embedded below to see how easy (and brilliant!) it is. The video was created and posted on TikTok by a dentist named Olivia Cui, and then reposted on Instagram by Katie Couric.

