N95 masks are easier to find online these days, but the price-gouging is obscene — we’ve seen prices up to $270 for one box of 20 masks.

Instead, you should consider FDA EUA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 masks that cost a small fraction of the price.

They’ve both been tested and found to filter viruses and germs very efficiently.

As good as it is that those must-have products are much easier to find now than they were a few months ago, there’s something even more important that’s still quite scarce in stores. We’re obviously talking about N95 masks, which offer some of the best protection you can get against the novel coronavirus.

N95 masks are considered by many to be the gold standard in covid protection, and for good reason. Top brands in the world when it comes to medical-grade and professional-grade face masks, with dozens of different types of high-quality masks in its catalog. Unfortunately, shady online retailers are taking advantage of the pandemic and charging astronomical prices for N95 masks that would normally cost about $1 each. In fact, we’ve seen prices as high as $270 for a single box of N95 masks. Can you believe how shameless these companies are? $270 for 20 face masks!

Powecom KN95 face masks have quickly become some of the best-selling masks on Amazon, thanks in large part to BGR Deals. Tens of thousands of our readers have ordered them because they offer the best possible protection you can get, yet they’re not price-gouged like N95 masks. These are among the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA EUA-authorized for use during the novel coronavirus pandemic. They’ve also been tested by NIOSH, the agency responsible for testing personal protective equipment here in the US.

As most people surely know by now, the “95” in N95 and KN95 means that a mask will filter at least 95% of small airborne particles like viruses. Any N95 mask approved by NIOSH is tested and confirmed to work at least that well, though some high-quality masks do even better. For example, N95 masks often filter between 96% and 98% of tiny particles. So how did Powecom KN95 masks do in NIOSH’s tests? They were found to filter up to 99.4% of small particles including viruses, a figure that is even better than many N95 masks out there.

That's as good as it gets when it comes to face mask efficacy

If you’re looking for more options for face masks that work just as well, AccuMed cup style KN95 face masks were found in lab tests to filter up to 99.8% of small airborne particles. That’s the best performance we’ve seen, and there’s a 15% coupon on Amazon that slashes your cost to just $2.12 per mask. The same US-based company AccuMed also has foldable KN95 masks that come in three colors — including a sleek black color. They’re available with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands that some people find to be more comfortable and more secure. N95 masks are required to have headbands, not earloops, so that should give you an idea of which style to go for.

