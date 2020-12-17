Two healthcare workers who received the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Alaska experienced allergic reactions, with one person developing anaphylactic shock.

Both patients were treated immediately with adrenaline and other drugs, as a monitoring system is in place to deal with this rare potential vaccine side effect.

Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are very rare and were first observed in the UK. Measures are in place to ensure a rapid treatment in case these adverse effects occur after vaccination.

When two British healthcare workers experienced anaphylactic shock last week after being administered the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, local health experts warned that people with known severe allergic reactions should avoid the vaccine. The language was then modified to specify that the vaccine should not be given to anyone who had an anaphylactic reaction to food, medicine, or vaccine.

Health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, addressed the matter ahead of the vaccine’s US rollout, explaining that such side effects are rare. Not all people suffering from allergies will experience them. Moreover, the events in the UK informed healthcare workers everywhere that such allergic reactions are possible. And plans were set in place to mitigate any issues. The system was already put to the test in Alaska, where two health care workers who got the vaccine received emergency treatment after the shot.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Phase 3 trial said the drug is 95% effective and that the side effects are mild and transitory. Pain at the injection site as well as fever, fatigue, and headaches are among the most common ones. But none of the 44,000 volunteers developed allergic reaction.

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening complication in people suffering from allergies that require immediate treatment. People who have a history of anaphylaxis usually carry adrenaline shots they can self-administer in case of an episode. Both UK patients who developed anaphylaxis had severe allergies. According to The New York Times, a 49-year-old woman has egg allergies, and a 40-year-old woman has of history of medication allergy. Both of them carried EpiPen-like devices.

The allergic reaction was fought off successfully in Alaska, and the two workers said they did not want their experiences to impact vaccination campaigns negatively.

Of the two healthcare workers, only one had a history of allergies. He received the shot on Wednesday and developed eye puffiness, lightheadedness, and a scratchy throat for 10 minutes. He was treated with epinephrine (adrenaline) in the emergency room, as well as Pepcid and Benadryl. The reaction was not considered anaphylaxis, however. The worker went back to normal within an hour.

A middle-aged woman with no history of allergies developed an anaphylactic reaction 10 minutes after the shot. She experienced a rash on her face and torso, shortness of breath, and elevated heart rate. She received a shot of epinephrine, and her symptoms disappeared. But then they re-emerged, and she received steroids and an epinephrine drip. When the drip was stopped, her symptoms reemerged again, and the woman was moved to intensive care for observation. By Wednesday morning, she was taken off the drip.

By Wednesday night, the hospital had administered 144 doses, and Alaska health officials announced they don’t plan to change their vaccination schedule or the regimen.

Dr. Paul Offit explained to The Times that the appropriate precautions are already in place for this sort of adverse reaction. Offit is a member of the independent advisory panel that recommended the FDA authorize the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. People receiving the shot are required to stay in place for 15 minutes after injection, which helped the woman in Alaska.

CDC infectious disease expert Dr. Jay Butler told the paper that the Alaska situation showed that the monitoring system worked. The CDC recommended that the vaccine be administered in settings where supply of oxygen and epinephrine is available in case of anaphylactic reactions. Here are the CDC’s guidelines for coronavirus vaccine side effects.

Health experts and Pfizer will monitor the situation and continue to collect data to determine what causes the allergic reaction. Offit told The Times that both the BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use mRNA material encased in an oily molecule (lipids). A stabilizing molecule called polyethylene glycol coats the lipid layer, and this might trigger an allergic reaction. That’s just speculation, as more research is needed.