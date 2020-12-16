Congressional leaders are closing in on a deal for a new $900 billion stimulus package that would include a new round of stimulus checks for most Americans.

The deal would eliminate aid for state and local governments and liability protections for businesses, but would include funding for the PPP, vaccine distribution, and more.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress is “not leaving here without a COVID package.”

Following months of failed deals and fruitless conversations, Congress is reportedly on the verge of reaching a deal on a new stimulus package that would include another round of direct payments. Two weeks ago, a bipartisan group of senators came together to craft a proposal for a $908 billion package that included $300 a week in unemployment assistance, $300 billion for the PPP, $16 billion for vaccine distribution, and more. It also would have provided $160 billion to state and local governments as well as liability protections for businesses.

The problem was that Democrats were opposed to giving businesses liability shields from coronavirus lawsuits while Republicans were hostile to the idea of giving states and cities money. According to Politico, the two parties decided to leave these provisions out of the package and replace them with stimulus checks.

Initially, another round of stimulus checks wasn’t part of the relief bill, but with senators and representatives on both sides of the aisle demanding that their constituents receive essential help as soon as possible, and as a government shutdown looms if Congress doesn’t pass an omnibus spending bill by Friday, stimulus checks apparently became a priority. Sources say that the checks “will likely be far less than $1,200 per person.”

All along, the original $908 billion proposal was meant to serve as a framework for Congressional leaders to base their stimulus package on, and it appears to have served its purpose. Politico reports that the price of the bill hovers around $900 billion, which seems to suggest that the $160 billion for states and cities has been reallocated for direct payments to Americans. Republicans and Democrats have opted to wait until 2021 (and likely after the Senate races in Georgia wrap up) to once again fight over local government aid and liability protections.

Just weeks ago, it seemed likely that members of Congress would leave Washington for the holidays without coming to terms on another package, but the tide began to turn as the situation around the country deteriorated. If Congress were to let the remaining provisions of the CARES Act expire, millions of Americans would immediately take a huge hit on their unemployment insurance and many would face eviction as well.

“As I’ve said repeatedly, we’re not leaving here without a COVID package. Not gonna happen,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday while speaking to reporters. “We’re going to stay here until we get a COVID package, no matter how long it takes. We’ll be here until we get a COVID package.”