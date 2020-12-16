Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of January 2021.

The most notable additions to Netflix in January include History of Swear Words, Disenchantment: Part 3, Cobra Kai: Season 3, The Departed, and Superbad.

Pineapple Express, A Serious Man, and The Tudors are all leaving Netflix in January.

When one of the highlights of the month for Netflix is a show about Nicolas Cage teaching us the history of swear words, you know that you’re in for a bit of a slower stretch of releases. That said, I will absolutely watch a show in which Nicolas Cage, as himself, is swearing at me from my television screen. We’re also getting a new season of Disenchantment, which looks to rebound from a mediocre second season, and a few great movies, including The Departed, Superbad, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for January 2021 below:

Streaming January 1st

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Streaming January 2nd

Streaming January 5th

Streaming January 6th

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM

Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 7th

Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming January 8th

Streaming January 10th

Spring Breakers (2012)

Streaming January 11th

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Intouchables (2011)

Streaming January 12th

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Streaming January 13th

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 15th

Streaming January 16th

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Streaming January 18th

Homefront (2013)

Streaming January 19th

Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 20th

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 21st

Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 22nd

Streaming January 23rd

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming January 26th

Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming January 27th

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming January 29th

Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM

The Dig — NETFLIX FILM

Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming January 31st

Fatima (2020)

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in January below:

Leaving January 1st

Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving January 3rd

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving January 4th

Mara (2017)

Leaving January 5th

The Monster (2016)

Leaving January 7th

The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 8th

Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving January 14th

Haven: Seasons 1-5

The Master (2012)

Leaving January 15th

A Serious Man (2009)

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving January 16th

Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 20th

Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home

Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving January 24th

When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 26th

We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving January 29th

Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving January 30th

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving January 31st

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Employee of the Month (2006)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Malicious (2018)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

Pineapple Express (2008)

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in January. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.