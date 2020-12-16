- Netflix has shared its list of arrivals and departures for the month of January 2021.
- The most notable additions to Netflix in January include History of Swear Words, Disenchantment: Part 3, Cobra Kai: Season 3, The Departed, and Superbad.
- Pineapple Express, A Serious Man, and The Tudors are all leaving Netflix in January.
When one of the highlights of the month for Netflix is a show about Nicolas Cage teaching us the history of swear words, you know that you’re in for a bit of a slower stretch of releases. That said, I will absolutely watch a show in which Nicolas Cage, as himself, is swearing at me from my television screen. We’re also getting a new season of Disenchantment, which looks to rebound from a mediocre second season, and a few great movies, including The Departed, Superbad, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for January 2021 below:
Streaming January 1st
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
- Headspace Guide to Meditation — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Monarca: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- What Happened to Mr. Cha? — NETFLIX FILM
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Streaming January 2nd
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 5th
- Gabby’s Dollhouse — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- History of Swear Words — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- LA’s Finest: Season 1
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 6th
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — NETFLIX FILM
- Surviving Death — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 7th
- Pieces of a Woman — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 8th
- Charming — NETFLIX FILM
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Lupin — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pretend It’s a City — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stuck Apart (Azizler) — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 10th
- Spring Breakers (2012)
Streaming January 11th
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Intouchables (2011)
Streaming January 12th
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Streaming January 13th
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 15th
- Bling Empire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Disenchantment: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — NETFLIX FILM
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
- Hook (1991)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
- The Magicians: Season 5
- Outside the Wire — NETFLIX FILM
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Streaming January 16th
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
Streaming January 18th
- Homefront (2013)
Streaming January 19th
- Hello Ninja: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 20th
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sightless (2020)
- Spycraft — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 21st
- Call My Agent!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 22nd
- Blown Away: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Busted!: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Fate: The Winx Saga — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — NETFLIX FILM
- The White Tiger — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 23rd
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming January 26th
- Go Dog Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming January 27th
- Accomplice
- Penguin Bloom — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming January 29th
- Below Zero (Bajocero) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Dig — NETFLIX FILM
- Finding ‘Ohana — NETFLIX FILM
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming January 31st
- Fatima (2020)
Coming Soon
- 50M2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bonding: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cobra Kai: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- June & Kopi — NETFLIX FILM
- The Netflix Afterparty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in January below:
Leaving January 1st
- Bloodsport (1988)
Leaving January 3rd
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Leaving January 4th
- Mara (2017)
Leaving January 5th
- The Monster (2016)
Leaving January 7th
- The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 8th
- Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Leaving January 14th
- Haven: Seasons 1-5
- The Master (2012)
Leaving January 15th
- A Serious Man (2009)
- Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
- Waco: Limited Series (2018)
Leaving January 16th
- Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 20th
- Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
- Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
- Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Leaving January 24th
- When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Leaving January 26th
- We Are Your Friends (2015)
Leaving January 29th
- Swiss Army Man (2016)
Leaving January 30th
- The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
Leaving January 31st
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
- Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- For Colored Girls (2010)
- Malicious (2018)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in January. As always, we’ll be back on Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this post for the whole month.