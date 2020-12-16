Apple rolled out iOS 14.4 beta 1 and iPadOS 14.4 beta 1 for developers on Wednesday.

The first iOS 14.4 beta comes just two days after iOS 14.3 rolled out to the general public.

iOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features that you can read about right here — some highlights include home screen widgets, new Compact UI features, an App Library with all of your installed apps, and the redesigned Messages app.

Continuing its torrid pace of beta releases, Apple seeded the first iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4 developer beta versions on Wednesday, just two days after iOS 14.3 launched publicly. iOS 14.3 included support for AirPods Max and Apple Fitness+, ProRAW photo mode, and App Store privacy labels to the iPhone.

We still don’t know what iOS 14.4 brings to the table, but we’ll update this post when we know more.

Apple’s iOS 14.4 beta 1 is now available, alongside the corresponding iPad software update for developers, iPadOS 14.4 beta 1. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, we put together a full list below that contains every compatible device. If your device is on there, you’re good to go:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to your computer. Whichever method you choose, just make sure to back up your device before installing the update.