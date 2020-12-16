Google officially brought the Stadia cloud gaming service to iOS devices on Wednesday.

Apple would not allow Google to bring the full Stadia app to the App Store, so Google made to make the entire service playable from a mobile browser instead.

If you want to try Stadia on your iPhone or iPad, just head to Stadia.com and log in.

Cloud gaming may be the future of the industry, but Apple has made it exceedingly difficult for companies developing these cloud-based platforms to run their services on iOS. Apple will not allow the likes of Google or Microsoft to bring their services to the App Store as standalone apps capable of playing games from the cloud, and so the companies had no choice but to find workarounds in order to let iPhone and iPad owners use their services.

Google is the latest company to ride this wave, announcing on Wednesday that Stadia is now available on iOS. If you want to play games on Stadia from your iPhone or iPad, head to Stadia.com from a web browser (it worked on Safari and Chrome for me), log in, and pick a game. As long as you have an account, you’re good to go.

If you are a Stadia Pro subscriber and have a sizable collection of games on your account, you might want to add that page to your Home Screen, which Google illustrated in a helpful video shared on Twitter:

Stadia is now available on iOS devices! Yes, you read that right. Starting today, you can sign into https://t.co/AoYhdVnzGu on your Safari iOS browser and begin playing your favorite games. Try it for yourself today! pic.twitter.com/iQhoAu8NtX — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) December 16, 2020

Stadia might not have had the most promising launch of the various gaming consoles and services that have debuted over the last two years, but the library has grown substantially since then. Recent releases such as Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, and Immortals Fenyx Rising are all available to buy.

Plus, if you subscribe to Stadia Pro for $9.99 per month, you’ll gain access to dozens of free games, including Hitman 2, Risk of Rain 2, Celeste, Dead by Daylight, and Into the Breach, to name a few.

Although every Stadia game is playable on any compatible iOS device, you’ll probably get the most out of the service on an iPad. For big games like Cyberpunk 2077 or Red Dead Redemption 2, screen real estate is important. And yes, Stadia offers touch controls, but most games require a controller. Of course, Google sells a Stadia Controller, but you can also use most any Bluetooth you have lying around, including an Xbox One controller or DualShock 4.

If you want to give the service a test run, Destiny 2 and Super Bomberman R Online are both completely free to play on Stadia. Just make an account and load up either game to see how the service runs on your device. You’ll almost certainly be playing over Wi-Fi, but Destiny 2 ran surprisingly smoothly on my network.