UK health officials have discovered a new coronavirus mutation that has been spreading rapidly in the UK.

Neither researchers nor health officials know whether the strain is more infectious, or whether it might complicate matters with vaccines and COVID-19 immunity.

Scientists have said the new strain actually carries 17 distinct genetic changes, most of them impacting the spike protein that the virus uses to infect cells.

Antibodies created after infection or vaccination target the spike protein, so any major changes to that protein might impact COVID-19 immunity.

UK health officials announced on Monday that a new coronavirus strain was discovered in Britain, and it has been spreading rapidly. “We’ve currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant predominantly in the South of England, although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons. “We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant, but no matter its cause, we have to take swift and decisive action which unfortunately is absolutely essential to control this deadly disease while the vaccine is rolled out.”

A new report gives us more details about the brief history of this new mutation.

“This variant carries a set of mutations including an N501Y mutation in the receptor-binding motif of the Spike protein that the virus uses to bind to the human ACE2 receptor,” said the UK COVID-19 Genomics Consortium.

This isn’t the first novel coronavirus mutation to get widespread publicity. The D614G strain is the dominant version around the world and the one believed to have fueled the pandemic. The mutation was derived from the Wuhan strain and soon took over the world. Many studies say the D614G mutation made the virus more infectious because it can bind more efficiently to human cells. The Cluster 5 mutation is the mink mutation found in Denmark, which was believed to have acquired means to evade neutralizing antibodies like those that vaccines elicit. Those claims are yet to be fully verified.

The UK leads the world in coronavirus mutation monitoring, The Washington Post reports. High-speed sequencers that can study samples from thousands of patients give the Genomic Consortium the edge over others. Labs in the UK identified the mutations back in late September. By December, more than 1,100 people were found to have been infected with the mutated version. Hancock was notified of the new strain on Friday, and meetings were then held over the weekend on the matter.

British researchers were surprised by the sudden prevalence of the N501Y version. “This lineage came up quite rapidly,” Nick Loman told The Post. A professor of microbial genomics at the University of Birmingham, Loman, revealed that the number of distinct mutations was striking. The variant featured 17 mutations, most of them in the genome segment that encodes the spike protein.

That spike protein is the key the virus uses to bind to cells and infect them. COVID-19 vaccines will train the immune response to produce antibodies that block the spike, thus making infection of cells virtually impossible. In practice, this means that the virus will have an impossible task when it comes to descending into the lungs from the nose, which will still act as the original infection point in the body. But if the virus mutates and the spike protein structure changes, vaccines might not be as effective.

Also important is the fact that millions of survivors have neutralizing antibodies in their blood following the infection and other immune system components trained to remember the coronavirus and beat it in a future fight. If the spike protein can avoid those protections, some people could be reinfected with the novel strain.

That said, Loman said there’s no proof the N501Y is spreading faster or that it causes more severe illness. It might be just a coincidence that the strain gained as much traction, and researchers will have to continue to study its evolution. The next step is to determine whether the strain is more infectious, and scientists are already running such experiments in labs.

The Post references two new coronavirus studies that highlight the potential of mutations. In one case, a UK patient died after the coronavirus mutated during a lengthy illness, responding to antibodies from plasma transfusion. A different study says that mutations can make the virus more infectious in response to “immune selection pressure,” and those genetic changes in the virus are becoming more common. These studies have not been peer-reviewed, however.

While researchers familiar with the new coronavirus mutations have started revealing more details about the strain after Hancock’s remarks on Monday, there’s still a lot that’s not known about this version. More research will be needed to determine whether N501Y is a reason for concern or not.