In a best-case scenario, healthy Americans won’t receive a coronavirus vaccine until late-March or early April.

In the interim, coronavirus infections and associated deaths are likely to rise even higher.

Bill Gates believes the next 4-6 months could be the worst of the entire pandemic.

Amidst all the excitement surrounding coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the reality is that the coronavirus is still surging at a rate we haven’t seen since the pandemic began. Over the last two weeks alone, coronavirus cases have jumped by 28%. Meanwhile, coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations have increased by 60% and 17%, respectively.

The vaccines will undoubtedly help us combat the coronavirus, but given that it will take some time before a majority of Americans can get vaccinated, the next few months could prove to be more deadly than what we’ve seen to date.

Commenting on the issue during a recent interview with CNN, Bill Gates, who has become something of an authoritative figure on the coronavirus, said that the “next four to six months could be the worst of the pandemic.”

In a similar vein, you might recall that Dr. Fauci not too long ago said that January in particular could be the worst month out of the entire pandemic.

“I think January is going to be terrible because you’re going to have the Thanksgiving surge super-imposed upon the Christmas surge,” Fauci said last week. “So it’s entirely conceivable that January could be the worst.”

Because indoor gatherings are uniquely responsible for most coronavirus outbreaks, Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations could make an already worrisome situation that much worse. Indoor gatherings are especially dangerous because people tend to be more lenient about following coronavirus safety guidelines when hanging out with friends and family. In effect, indoor gatherings provide an illusion of safety when not in the company of strangers.

Compounding matters is that the coronavirus spreads more easily in confined spaces with poor air circulation. This naturally becomes more of an issue during colder-weather months when house and apartment windows typically remain closed. What’s more, coronavirus particles tend to linger in the air for longer periods of time in colder and drier air, thus increasing the odds of living room spread.

If traveling for the upcoming Christmas holiday can’t be avoided, studies show that it’s safer to travel by car than by plane or train. Further, long bus rides have been found to be the most dangerous way to travel during the pandemic.

As a final point, Dr. Fauci and others are urging people to keep holiday celebrations as small as possible, with Fauci recently stating that even 10 people is probably too many.

“Ten may even be a bit too much,” Fauci said. “It’s not only the number, it’s the people who might be coming in from out of town. You want to make sure you don’t have people who just got off a plane or a train. That’s even more risky than the absolute number.

“You get indoors and you take your mask off because you’re eating and drinking and you don’t realize that there may be somebody that you know that you love who is perfectly well with no symptoms and yet they got infected into the community,” Fauci added.

If all goes well with the coronavirus vaccines and if we assume that people adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines, Fauci believes we might return to a semblance of normalcy sometime this summer.