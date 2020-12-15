Congress proposed two separate COVID stimulus packages on Monday, one that would cost $748 billion and another that would be priced at $160 billion.

The $748 billion package includes unemployment assistance, an extension to the eviction moratorium, funding for vaccine distribution, money for small businesses, and more.

The $160 billion package focuses on aid for state and local governments as well as liability protection for businesses against COVID-related legal action.

By all accounts, Congress is as close as it has been to passing a major stimulus bill since the CARES Act was signed into law back in March. After a $908 billion bipartisan relief proposal hit a snag due to the inclusion of aid for state and local governments and liability protections for businesses, senators went back to the drawing board and opted to split their bill in two. The group is now proposing a $748 billion package with provisions that Democrats and Republicans are both in favor of, as well as a $160 billion bill with liability protections and money for state and cities.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The 2-part stimulus package started making headlines on Sunday, and by Monday afternoon, the bipartisan group of senators had released details of their proposal. Save for financial aid to state and local governments, which many are in desperate need of, the package appears to address the most pressing issues.

First and foremost, the Bipartisan Emergency COVID Relief Act of 2020 would extend unemployment assistance for 16 weeks, giving unemployed Americans $300 per week on top of what they’re already receiving. The unemployment provisions of the CARES Act expired in July, but President Trump signed an executive order in August that reinstated additional unemployment insurance. That money will run out before the end of 2020.

The stimulus bill also extends the nationwide eviction moratorium to January 31st, 2021, and provides $25 billion for emergency rental assistance. Some groups estimate that if the eviction ban expires at the end of the year, more than 10 million Americans could face eviction as all of their back rent would come due on January 1st.

Another key component of the bill is the $16 billion that it will provide to states and cities for coronavirus testing and tracing, in addition to vaccine development and distribution. The Pfizer vaccine has already received Emergency Use Authorization and Moderna’s EUA could come as soon as this Friday, but delivering the vaccine to the public will take time and cost money. This provision of the bill is vital to getting our economy back on its feet.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Those are three of the most important elements of the stimulus bill, but it also includes $13 billion for emergency food assistance, $35 billion for the Healthcare Provider Relief Fund, $82 billion for education funding, $10 billion to support child care providers, $10 billion for broadband internet, $45 billion in emergency funding for the transportation sector, and $300 billion to offer a second round of the Paycheck Protection Program to small businesses.

At this point, a deal is in sight, but the Congressional leadership — namely House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — need to let the bill move forward. Senators Bernie Sanders and Josh Hawley may threaten to hold the bill up and even shut down the government on Friday without a new round of stimulus checks, but something needs to pass before Congress leaves town to avoid unimaginable suffering.