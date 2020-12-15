Walmart will have PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles in stock on December 15th.

The retailer wouldn’t confirm how many next-generation consoles it plans to sell on Tuesday, but sales will begin at precisely 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

Be sure to log in to your account and have your shipping details filled out before sales begin.

Finding a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S has been nearly impossible since the consoles launched last month, but another opportunity is presenting itself on Tuesday as Walmart plans to have more hardware in stock starting at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET. The news dropped about an hour before sales actually began, which is why we do not have any additional details. All we know is that some of you will finally get a new console.

If you’re going to attempt to buy a new console this afternoon, here are the links to each of the official store pages on Walmart’s website for the four models that will be on sale, as well as the prices for each one:

There’s obviously no guarantee that you will be able to purchase a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S when they go live, but with just ten days to go until Christmas, this may very well be your last chance to get one of the consoles before the end of the year. At the very least, it’s worth logging on today and giving it a shot.

One of many reasons that the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles have been so difficult to find since launching last month is the scourge of bots. As quick as you might think you are when it comes to refreshing webpages and clicking “Add to Cart,” you’ll never be faster than a bot. The scalper bots are capable of refreshing pages in milliseconds, and even bot-detection tools that retailers have deployed on their sites can’t stop every bot.