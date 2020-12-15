Nintendo revealed five more free SNES and NES games for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! , The Ignition Factor , Super Valis IV , Tuff E Nuff , and Nightshade will be free on December 18th.

You need an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription to play the free classic games.

Between the arrival of the next-generation consoles and the chaotic launch of Cyberpunk 2077, Nintendo hasn’t been making headlines much recently, but that didn’t stop the Switch from being the best-selling console of November. The Switch is still the most popular console on the market, and for those of you who were not able to or just didn’t want to snag a PS5 or Xbox Series X, Nintendo is dropping five more classic titles on the Switch Online service this Friday, highlighted by the inclusion of Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

Here’s the complete lineup of free NES and SNES games coming to Nintendo Switch Online on December 18th:

SNES Games

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble! – Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have gone missing. As Dixie Kong checks in with the rest of the family, she gets stuck with babysitting duties! But that won’t stop her from going on her next adventure. Play as Dixie Kong or Kiddy Kong solo, against a friend or with a friend. Take advantage of their abilities as they throw each other into action in over 40 levels.

The Ignition Factor – Intense firefighting action puts you in the heat of the moment. Take control of a brave firefighter as he battles to save people from towering infernos and flame-filled factories. Keep your cool to rescue all the victims. Get them out of the fire and back to safety!

Super Valis IV – A reddish moon calls forth evil, and the bells toll for battle. Take on the role of Lena, the only warrior able enough to wield the Valis sword against the forces of evil in this action platformer. The longer you take clearing a stage, the stronger the boss at its end will get. Dash, jump and use the items you collect along the way to traverse all seven stages.

Tuff E Nuff – Four champions seek to challenge the great tower! In this action game, your special attacks level up each time you defeat a certain number of enemies, making your hero grow even more powerful. Make good use of your guard, and carefully time your special attacks against all the tough guys you face on your way to Jade, the self-proclaimed Fighting King. With the instant-replay feature, you can have fun watching the last moments of a fight play out!

NES Games

Nightshade – Sutekh has blanketed Metro City under a shroud of crime and corruption. The big crime bosses now answer only to him. To avenge his fallen idol, Mark Gray dons the guise of Nightshade, the last person standing between Sutekh and total control of Metro City. Using a combo of point-and-click and action gameplay styles, stalk the streets of Metro City in search of vengeance.

There are a variety of payment schemes for Nintendo Switch Online: $3.99 for one month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year. There’s also a family plan that costs $34.99 but can support up to 8 Nintendo Accounts. If you want to try it out before you commit to paying, there’s a 7-day free trial as well.