White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has a new estimation for when he thinks otherwise healthy people can expect to receive the COVID vaccine.

He thinks around the end of March or the beginning of April, healthy people would start to get access to the vaccine.

That timing, however, depends upon the success of the overall vaccine rollout, according to Dr. Fauci.

Just days after the FDA approved an emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine, with vaccinations having gotten underway around the country already, the federal agency is expected to authorize the use of a second vaccine maker’s drug on Friday. The COVID vaccine from Moderna is next up, and new data about it that was released on Tuesday shows that it offers significant protection from the coronavirus. Data included in the FDA’s review of Moderna’s vaccine candidate, for example, confirms the company’s earlier finding that the vaccine had an efficacy rate of a little more than 94% in a trial of some 30,000 people, with side effects including fever and headaches that weren’t found to be dangerous.

According to the current prioritization plans, people like health care workers as well as older people and those with co-morbidities are set to receive a coronavirus vaccine injection first, before everyone else. However, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has just shared some fantastic news for otherwise healthy people who previously thought they would be waiting in line for a while before they, too, could get vaccinated.

In an MSNBC interview on Monday, Dr. Fauci told anchor Hallie Jackson that his latest estimation is that “some time by the end of March, the beginning of April … the normal healthy man and woman in the street who has no underlying conditions would likely get (the vaccine).” Which is the earliest timeframe Dr. Fauci has offered to-date for when healthy people can expect to get vaccinated.

NEW: Dr. Fauci estimates that Americans with no underlying conditions will begin to receive coronavirus vaccines at the end of March, beginning of April: "It really is going to depend on the efficiency of the rollout." pic.twitter.com/XecZvsrNGW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 14, 2020

Of course, this is a conditional prediction from Dr. Fauci, one that relies in part on the thing you can see in the tweet above. People in high-priority groups need to be served first when it comes to the vaccine, which is to say that the point when healthy people can start to be vaccinated “really is going to depend on the efficacy of the rollout,” Dr. Fauci continued.

Among a few exceptions to the current vaccine distribution plan which Dr. Fauci has singled out, he says he’s offered a “strong recommendation” that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris jump the line, so to speak, and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Biden, for his part, has said he would take the vaccine publicly once Dr. Fauci — who will serve as chief medical adviser in the new administration — signs off.

“For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can,” Dr. Fauci said on Good Morning America Tuesday. “You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”