If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A few of the CDC’s coronavirus tips are particularly important now that grocery hoarding has once again become a problem across the country.

The good news is that all the essential products recommended by the CDC can be found right now at Amazon.

Highlights include FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks, black AccuMed KN95 masks, and Purell hand sanitizer.

In late October and throughout November, we warned BGR Deals readers that another rush of grocery hoarding was inevitable. Now it’s happening across the country. Coronavirus case numbers were still soaring even before the Thanksgiving holiday. Now that so many people gathered for Thanksgiving and cold weather is pushing people inside more often, new COVID-19 case numbers and deaths have skyrocketed to scary new records.

Most of you know what you need to do in order to protect yourself and your family from contracting and spreading COVID-19. Wear a face mask anytime you’re outside of your home. Use hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water for more than 20 seconds anytime you touch an object or surface in public, or anytime you touch something that enters your home from the outside. It’s really not that difficult. On top of that, there are a few other things you should do — and recently revised coronavirus guidelines on the CDC website list eight things that everyone needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, the CDC’s site says you should “ensure adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors. Supplies include soap, water, hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol, paper towels, tissues, disinfectant wipes, masks (as feasible), and no-touch trash cans.”

You should absolutely read through all of the CDC’s guidelines and pay attention as new updates are published. But those eight things listed by the CDC above are all crucial. With COVID-19 case numbers continuing to soar all across the US, do yourself a favor and stock up now because supermarkets are indeed reporting another wave of grocery hoarding. It hopefully won’t be as bad as it was back in March and April, but there’s no telling at this point.

Face masks

For higher-risk situations like riding public transportation or being anywhere indoors around other people, you should definitely stock up on Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 masks. They’re among the only KN95 masks on Amazon that are FDA-authorized, and they were found by NIOSH to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles. That’s even better than most 3M N95 masks — and you’ll also find a surprising 15% discount on AccuMed cup style KN95 masks that filter up to 99.8% of small airborne particles, according to independent lab tests. That means they’re just $2.12 each!

When it comes to lower-risk situations like being outdoors and socially distanced, grab some of Amazon’s best-selling coronavirus face masks while they’re on sale for just 36¢ each, or get similar 3-ply masks in black for even less. For people in search of reusable cloth face masks, we’ve got two great options for you today. Auline black reusable cloth face masks have been best-sellers for quite a while now, and Amazon-exclusive Craft & Soul Mattana Face Masks are similar but they cost much less money.

Hand sanitizer

Amazon’s got a big hand sanitizer section on its website with plenty of great options that are in stock and shipping right now. That said, Purell prices on Amazon are at the lowest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic. Why bother with other brands when there’s so much Purell in stock?

The most popular options are all sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices of 2020 so far: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles. You can also find nice big 1-liter bottles of Purell in stock right now, and all of these listings ship out immediately.

If you do want to check out some other brands, SupplyAID hand sanitizer that’s even stronger than Purell is also available right now, as is sanitizer from top brands like Medex, which is sold by CVS, Whole Foods, Costco, and more.

Hand soap

Just as important as hand sanitizer is hand soap, and there are plenty of great options in stock and ready to ship at Amazon. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds whenever possible.

Disinfectant wipes

While face masks, hand sanitizer, and hand soap are all easy to find these days, disinfectant wipes are still very scarce in stores and online. Here is Amazon’s disinfectant wipes section so you can check out all the different options that are in stock right now. Of note, Clorox wipes and Purell wipes are both in stock right now and available to ship quickly, but prices are inflated so only people with a desperate need who don’t want to use any other brand should buy them.

Tissues

The CDC includes facial tissues on its list of must-have products, and it’s pretty obvious why. There’s are plenty of top brands in stock right now in Amazon’s tissue section, including Puffs Plus.

Paper towels

The run on paper towels at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the US was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, and that continues to be the case. Paper towels never expire and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are shipping out right away.

You should also think about loading up on toilet paper, while you’re at it — especially while Charmin is in stock!

Bottled water

Now that winter weather is here, bottled water is a good thing to stock up on regardless of the pandemic. You’ll find tons of great options in Amazon’s bottled water section.

No-touch trash can

Last but certainly not least is a product that most people probably didn’t think much about until now: trash cans. The CDC says that everyone should have no-touch trash cans in their homes and offices, especially in common spaces where several different people are likely to use the trash can.

