Face masks will continue to be a part of everyday life in America until the end of 2021 at the absolute soonest.

With coronavirus cases soaring, you need FDA-authorized options like Powecom KN95 masks and AccuMed KN95 face masks that work even better than 3M N95 masks.

These KN95 masks and other popular respirators are disposable, but you can still safely get multiple uses out of each mask if you disinfect it.

Many pandemic essentials like Purell hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes are finally much easier to get from Amazon than they were a couple of months ago. That said, they’re definitely not the only sanitizing products you’ll need to use regularly for the foreseeable future. Experts like Dr. Fauci say life won’t even begin to get back to normal until sometime toward the end of the year in 2021, so you’ll need to continue to be extra cautious for at least another year.

Right now, FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 face masks are by far the best-selling masks among our readers and it’s easy to see why. They’re the only NIOSH-tested KN95 masks on Amazon and they were found to filter up to 99% of small airborne particles. That’s even better performance than most 3M N95 masks, and these masks are on sale with discounts.

Both of those masks are disposable, and some studies say traces of the novel coronavirus can survive on a face mask for up to 7 days. That’s a full week! Mask availability is still somewhat limited though, which is why experts have advised that limited reuse of disposable masks is okay. That said, it’s crucial that you sanitize any mask before reusing it.

Whatever you do, you definitely shouldn’t wash a mask like an N95 or a KN95 respirator with soap and water, and you also don’t want to use heat because that can compromise the integrity of the filters. Instead, you should use a UV sanitizing box — and there are several popular options in stock right now on Amazon if you hurry. Note that we haven’t tested them for efficacy.

The hottest model available right now is the PhoneSoap 3, which is finally back in stock with a 10% discount after being sold out for months because of high demand. It’s made for smartphones, as the name suggests, but you can also fit masks in there one at a time.

PHONESOAP 3 – THE FIRST UV-C SANITIZER AND CHARGER: This unit houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. In addition, the unit offers one USB port and one USB-C port for charging.

AS SEEN ON SHARK TANK, DISCOVERY CHANNEL, GOOD MORNING AMERICA, AND QVC: PhoneSoap’s revolutionary bacteria-zapping technology was featured on ABC’s Shark Tank, tested and proven effective on the Discovery Channel, and sold to hundreds of thousands of happy customers on Good Morning America and QVC.

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Light… Price:$71.96 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Another popular option is the Coral UV Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer with HEPA Filtration, which is discounted right now. It has a nice large inner compartment to fit all sorts of face masks and other items like smartphones, and it’s one of the most affordable options on Amazon.

𝗗𝗢𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗭𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗧𝗛 – Effortlessly eliminate 𝟵𝟵.𝟵% of harmful germs in 10 minutes. Two UV-C lights provide double sterilization strength than regular UV sterilizers. Coral UV has undergone 𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 lab testing to eliminate E. Coli, Salmonella, Staph, and 𝗠𝗨𝗖𝗛 more!

𝗕𝗨𝗜𝗟𝗧-𝗜𝗡 𝗗𝗥𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗟𝗔𝗕 𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 – Dries your items with warm temperature in just 𝟰𝟬 – 𝟳𝟬 minutes, safe for plastics, glass, or silicone. Independent lab testing confirms it is free from lead and phthalate. For household use only.

3 in 1 UVC Sterilizer and Dryer by Coral UV | Dual UV Lights | Ultraviolet Electric Sanitizer w… Price:$139.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you want something that can fit more than one mask at a time, the TOPQSC UV Sterilizer Cabinet is great. This model uses UV light and ozone to kill germs, and you can’t be too safe right now. It’s also down to the lowest price of 2020 if you hurry.

Sterilizing Principle: It mainly uses UV rays to keep things sanitary and bacteria-free, and the cabinet at a consistent temperature. High Tech Ozone, UV sterilizer, Safe and efficient, without requiring other additives to achieve fast and quiet sterilization and disinfection.

High Quality: Stainless steel construction Led Display inside, durable and resistant to rust; Upgraded LED display, you can set time as you like. Adjustable Time to assure your Needs for Sterilizing.

TOPQSC Cabinet Machine Tool Box, Stainless Tray Machine for Salon and Personal Care Spa Hot Tow… List Price:$108.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$19.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

And finally, you can always get the handheld Germ Reaper so you can disinfect practically anything, no matter where you are.

Sanitize and Sterilize items quickly in 10 seconds. Destroys odor-causing bacteria and mold.

Documented & Scientifically tested – Kills MRSA and H1N1, Ebola, and much more – actually gets rid of odors.

Destroys drug-resistant bacteria. Destroys many biofilms. KIlls Lyme disease causing spirochetes. Excellent for pandemics and sanitizing masks

The Germ Reaper - Ultraviolet Light Sanitizer. UV-c Sanitizing Portable - Kills Germs, Bacteria… Price:$46.88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

