Cyberpunk 2077 launched on December 10th, but PS4 and Xbox One players quickly realized that the game was running terribly on last-generation consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has apologized for the state of the game and says that two major patches are in the works for January and February.

If you are disappointed with Cyberpunk 2077, you can request a refund from Sony or Microsoft.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most highly anticipated games of 2020, but shortly after the game launched, console gamers began reporting significant performance issues when trying to play the game on the PS4 and Xbox One. The studio behind the game, CD Projekt Red, has since issued an apology on Twitter for the state of the game on “base last-gen consoles,” and even assured disappointed buyers that they would be able to get a refund.

Reviews for Cyberpunk 2077 began rolling out last week, and it was remarkably clear that the game was plagued by a number of technical issues that wouldn’t be addressed by launch day. But the extent of the game’s issues wouldn’t be apparent until launch, as CD Projekt Red only sent out PC copies of the game to reviewers. The console version was in an even worse state than the PC version, and could barely run on a PS4 or Xbox One.

“First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” the team said. “We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.”

It is a blunder worthy of an apology, but it’s hard to take the studio at its word when it went out of its way to ensure that no one would see the console version of their game in action before December 10th. The studio was more than happy to accept millions of preorders, many of which were for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game. Though those versions run relatively smoothly on next-gen consoles, countless people are either choosing to stick with their last-gen consoles for the time being or simply can’t find a PS5 or Xbox Series X to buy in the first place.

The studio says that fixes are in the works and will be rolled out regularly in the weeks and months ahead. One round of updates has already been seeded, but big patches are coming in 2021, starting with Patch #1 in January and Patch #2 in February. According to the developer, “these should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles.” That’s quite a wait for someone who just spent $60 on a broken game.

If you aren’t willing to wait, CD Projekt Red encourages you to get a refund. If you purchased a copy digitally, you can request a refund on the PlayStation Store or from Microsoft. I actually bought the Xbox One version on Thursday and decided to refund it over the weekend. It took less than 10 minutes before the funds were back in my account. If you purchased a boxed copy, the studio recommends that you attempt to return it to the store where you bought it, but if that turns out to be impossible, you should email helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com for help.