People who’ve already been infected with COVID-19 and gotten over it should still plan on getting the coronavirus vaccine, according to a number of scientists.



One of the reasons is that the protection afforded by the vaccine is believed to be longer-lasting than the natural immune response generated after the body is infected with COVID-19.

Even so, these people will still have to wait a bit, since health care workers and the elderly will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first.

According to the latest figures from the team at Johns Hopkins University that monitors the trajectory of the coronavirus pandemic, there have now been more than 16.3 million cases of the virus identified in the US.

With a toll that high, and with the first coronavirus vaccine now being distributed around the country on Monday, it’s leading people to ask a logical question: For any of those millions of people who have gotten the coronavirus and gotten over it, should they join those of us who will be getting a COVID-19 vaccine? The answer is “yes,” for a number of reasons — one of which is that scientists currently suspect that protection against the virus from the vaccine may last longer than what you get from the naturally occurring infection.

“They will be asked to stand in line and get a vaccine also,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, told the health and medical news site HealthDay. “There will be no distinction made, in part because we think there’s no adverse event that will occur, and also the protection from the vaccine actually may be more long-lived, of longer duration than that you get from the natural infection.”

You see this kind of thing happen when it comes to even something as simple as the common cold, for which science has yet to devise a cure. It’s related to the less-than-ideal immune response the body produces in response to coronaviruses like the common cold.

“With the four seasonal beta coronaviruses that circulate and cause all the upper respiratory infections you see in your practice, those people lose immunity in months to a year or two,” Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Vaccine Research Group at the Mayo Clinic, told HealthDay. “That’s why people fall prey to the common cold again and again.”

All that said, these people who’ve been infected and whose body has already developed a response to COVID-19 should still expect to wait just a bit before they receive the coronavirus vaccine. It’s been determined that the first recipients of the vaccine will be people like the health workers who are starting to be vaccinated today, which is based on a prioritization developed in consultation with government agencies like the CDC.

All of this comes as what’s believed to be the biggest public vaccination campaign in the history of the country has begun — on a day, it should be noted, when the US hit another horrifying record. More than 300,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.