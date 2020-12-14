The U.S. today started administering Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to healthcare workers.

If a majority of Americans take the vaccine over the next few months, Dr. Fauci believes the pandemic may largely end as early as June.

In a best-case scenario, live sporting events with packed crowds could return by September.

The U.S. today started administering Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to healthcare workers. The vaccine was granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA last week and comes at a time when the pandemic in the U.S. is spreading at an unprecedented rate. The U.S. is currently seeing more than 200,000 new coronavirus infections every single day and many hospitals, as a result, are struggling to keep up with an influx of new patients. According to some reports, one out of every eight hospitals in the country has no more room in their intensive care units.

Suffice it to say, Pfizer’s vaccine arrived at a crucial time. Still, the vaccine will only be effective at combatting the coronavirus if a majority of Americans opt to take it. According to Dr. Fauci, who’s a lead member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, upwards of 80% of Americans will need to take the vaccine to put the pandemic behind us.

If that happens, Fauci believes that the U.S. might reach herd immunity by the end of June at the earliest.

“The real bottom line is when do you get the overwhelming majority of the population vaccinated so that you can get that umbrella of herd immunity?” Fauci said during an MSNBC interview earlier today.

“I believe if we’re efficient about it and we convince people to get vaccinated, we can accomplish that by the end of the second quarter of early 2021, namely by the end of the late spring, early summer,” Fauci added. “It’s really going to depend on the efficiency of the rollout.”

Fauci went on to say that by the time fall rolls around next September, the infection rate could be so low as to allow us to approach “some form of normality.”

While undeniably promising, the grim reality is that the worst days of the pandemic are still ahead of us. With the U.S. just now dealing with a surge of infections stemming from the Thanksgiving holiday, the upcoming Christmas holiday is likely to make an already grave situation that much worse.

Consequently, Dr. Fauci, along with several other health experts, believe that January could very well be the worst month of the entire pandemic.

“January is going to be terrible,” Fauci said. “I think January is going to be terrible because you’re going to have the Thanksgiving surge super-imposed upon the Christmas surge. So it’s entirely conceivable that January could be the worst.”