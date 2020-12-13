A nurse who volunteered for the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine Phase 3 trial detailed her experience throughout the process, as she suspected she received the experimental drug rather than a placebo.

Kristen Choi experienced side effects after the second shot in line with the published literature, including fatigue, headaches, and fever that spiked through the night. Her symptoms subsided within a couple of days.

The side effects prove that the immune system acknowledges the vaccine and starts an immediate response, Choi explained. People who qualify for the first phases of public vaccinations will have to be aware of the possible side-effects and their transitory nature.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is already available in the UK, where the country’s FDA equivalent approved the drug for emergency use. Some 800,000 doses have already been provided to British hospitals, and the first people who qualified for the vaccine were inoculated on Monday. Millions of others will follow in December, and tens of millions of UK citizens will ultimately get access to the drug next year. The FDA will probably issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the US after an independent review panel recommended the drug’s use on Thursday. The vaccine is highly efficacious, according to Phase 3 data. It’s also safe and generally well tolerated. But participants can expect side-effects, especially people younger than 55 and especially after the second shot. The BioNTech-made drug has a two-shot regimen, and the injections have to be given four weeks apart.

A CDC review panel has already established the groups that will have priority to vaccination, but COVID-19 immunization will be voluntary. According to recent surveys, some people are still hesitant about coronavirus vaccines, and that’s one of the hurdles that governments will have to overcome. More than 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated so herd immunity can be reached. Perhaps the best way of building trust in the vaccine’s safety is hearing from Phase 3 volunteers who went through the experience. And it so happens that a nurse who registered for the trial published a must-read editorial in which she explains what her experience was, the side effects she encountered, and the reason why she thinks she got the real deal rather than the placebo shot.

The gold standard for clinical trials is double-blind placebo-controlled randomization. The volunteers who register for trials will not know whether they get the vaccine or a placebo compound. Neither will the researchers involved in the study or the personnel administering the shots. The volunteers will be assigned randomly to one of the two options.

Kristen Choi, a nurse and researcher, penned an article in JAMA Network to explain how she got involved in the trial and what she experienced.

She found an ad on Instagram in August for the Pfizer trial. Being familiar with the evolution of COVID-19 trials, Choi decided to sign up to be a volunteer. She was soon called and immediately scheduled for an appointment. After a COVID-19 test and a screening process, she received the first shot, praying that she would get the actual drug.

Choi hardly experienced any side effects except for pain at the injection site. “My arm was sore, but I did not notice anything out of the ordinary. I could not begin to guess whether I had received the vaccine or the placebo,” she said.

Four weeks later, she got the second shot after another COVID-19 test. The side effects were more severe after the second injection. This is the part that might interest many people who wonder how COVID-19 vaccines will feel.

The experience after the second injection was different. My arm quickly became painful at the injection site, much more than the first time. By the end of the day, I felt light-headed, chilled, nauseous, and had a splitting headache. I went to bed early and fell asleep immediately. Around midnight, I woke up feeling worse—feverish and chilled, nauseated, dizzy, and hardly able to lift my arm from muscle pain at the injection site. My temperature was 99.4 °F (37.4 °C). I tossed and turned, sleeping little during the rest of the night. When I woke up again at 5:30 am, I felt hot. Burning. I took my temperature and looked at the reading: 104.9 °F (40.5 °C). This was the highest fever I can ever remember having, and it scared me. I took acetaminophen and drank a glass of water. When the research office opened at 9 am, I called to report my reaction to the injection. Thankfully, my fever had come down to 102.0 °F (38.9 °C) by then. The research nurse said, “A lot of people have reactions after the second injection. Keep monitoring your symptoms and call us if anything changes.” My fever hovered around 99.5 °F (37.5 °C) for the rest of the day. By the next morning, all my symptoms were gone except a sore, swollen bump at the injection site.

Choi was never told whether she got the vaccine, but based on her reaction, she writes that she has a “strong suspicion” that she received the experimental vaccine, not the placebo. The side effects are in line with what Pfizer and BioNTech detailed in their studies so far:

To my surprise, the nurse was right about how common my symptoms were. In the phase 1 trial of BNT162b2, the following adverse effects were observed in the intervention arm of adults aged 18 to 55 years after receiving the second dose of BNT162b2: fatigue (75%), headache (67%), chills (33%), muscle pain (25%), fever (17%), and joint pain (17%).2 If this vaccine is approved, it is possible that most people receiving the vaccine could have 1 or more reactions to the vaccine like I did. Fortunately, my experience of having all symptoms together seems to be rare.

Choi says that the adverse effects of the vaccine prove that the immune system is fighting the pathogen.

The immune system has no idea it’s dealing with a friendly element that can do no harm and reacts as it would do whenever a pathogen finds its way inside the body. What the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does is to insert the spike protein of the coronavirus, which sits on the outside. The purpose of the spike is to bind to cells and unlock them so the genetic material of the virus can enter and initiate a multiplication process.

With the mRNA vaccines like Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, it’s the spike protein that is inserted into the cell, where it replicates itself. The immune system starts fighting it, creating antibodies that can block it and remove it from the system. Hopefully, vaccines will also induce the formation of custom white blood cells (T and B) that retain the memory of that spike protein. That way, when the actual virus actually arrives, the army comprised of neutralizing antibodies and these specialized white blood cells will neutralize it before it can cause severe respiratory complications.

Therefore, the side-effects are proof that the body is beating that harmless spike protein in the vaccine, in what will be the main rehearsal for an actual meeting with SARS-COV-2.

Choi acknowledges that the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines are an important topic that health care professionals will have to address in full as vaccination start, so people know what to expect. Her JAMA editorial is worth a read in full, as it can definitely help with that.