Senator Bernie Sanders might allow the government to shut down on Friday in order to push his $350 billion bill that would include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks.

The House approved a continuing resolution to fund the government until a larger spending bill can be passed next Friday, but two lawmakers held up the vote in the Senate.

Prospects for another major coronavirus stimulus package look increasingly grim.

Escalating the chaos in what has already been a busy week on Capitol Hill, two senators are currently threatening to obstruct a continuing resolution that would temporarily fund the government until a more comprehensive spending bill can be agreed upon next week to keep the federal government from shutting down.

On one side of the aisle, Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) wants the Senate to vote on a $350 billion bill he put together with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) that would provide another round of $1,200 direct payments for millions of Americans. On the other side, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has made it clear that he is uncomfortable with language in the $740 billion defense bill that might limit the president’s ability to draw down forces from Afghanistan.

As CNN reports, 100 senators need to cooperate for a quick vote on a continuing resolution to be scheduled. If one or both of the defiant senators refuse to participate, a government shutdown will occur. It will then be on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take the necessary steps to bring the resolution up for a final vote.

The House has already passed the stopgap spending bill, but the Senate has yet to vote.

“They can blame me for anything they want,” Sanders said when asked about being blamed for holding up the vote. “But people back home by the millions are going to be blaming this Congress for inaction for leaving their children to go hungry or to get evicted. That’s where the blame lies in this Congress.”

Bernie Sanders won’t say if he’ll let stopgap pass today to avoid shutdown. Asked him if he’d give consent to let CR pass, Sanders said: “Let’s see what happens.” Pressed further, he said: “Patience.” Sanders is demanding a commitment for a vote on his bill for stimulus checks — Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 11, 2020

Paul has since indicated that he will let the resolution pass, explaining that his “main point in filibustering the defense authorization bill was to point out that the president should have the prerogative to end a war, not just to start wars,” according to CNN’s Manu Raju, who spoke to Paul on Friday.

Last week, a $908 billion bipartisan stimulus proposal offered hope that Congress may be able to provide aid to the American people before the end of 2020, but two significant problems have prevented the parties from making a deal. Democrats want $160 billion in funding for state and local governments, while Republicans require liability protections for businesses from COVID-related litigation. Republicans are adamant that state and local aid be dropped from the stimulus package, while Democrats aren’t budging on the liability protections.

The framework of the emergency stimulus bill, which you can see here, reveals that the proposal would include $160 billion for state and local governments, $180 billion in additional unemployment insurance, $288 billion for the PPP to support small businesses, and $16 billion for vaccine development and distribution.

Complicating matters even further, the White House offered up its own $916 billion stimulus proposal earlier this week that essentially traded an additional $300 per week in unemployment insurance for $600 checks. While this proposal was backed by McConnell, it was immediately shot down by Democrats.