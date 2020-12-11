Congress still has yet to enact a new coronavirus relief proposal that includes funding which would provide most Americans with a new stimulus check.

A new proposal calls for taxing the pandemic profits of America’s billionaires, and using that to fund new stimulus checks.

This proposal says those profits could fund $3,000 stimulus checks for every American.



Even though Congress has been unsuccessful so far in cobbling together a compromise coronavirus relief proposal that would, among other things, fund a new round of desperately needed stimulus checks for millions of Americans — well, that’s not to say there hasn’t been a surplus of stimulus ideas that have been bandied about in the interim.

Ideas for how Congress could fund a bill that would provide a new stimulus check to ordinary Americans hurt by the pandemic have come from both inside and outside the government. They’ve included solutions that closely mirror the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed back in March, as well as creative schemes like one from billionaire Mark Cuban that would provide most Americans with a check that they’d be required to spend immediately. Speaking of billionaires, though, there’s one thing that hasn’t been tried yet or talked about as a candidate for legislative action — taxing the super-rich.

Before you think this sounds like we’re being led by Bernie Sanders-style indignation down the primrose path to more congressional stalemate, here’s the inspiration:

According to Americans for Tax Fairness and the Institute for Policy Studies, the US has 651 billionaires — ranging from Tesla CEO Elon Musk to Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett — who’ve seen their wealth collectively grow by more than $1 trillion during the coronavirus pandemic. Quite a contrast to the millions of Americans out of work right now, facing uncertain and bleak futures thanks to the broad realignment of society brought on by the pandemic.

The AATF, meanwhile, has produced research that shows, among other things, that the $1 trillion in new wealth accumulated by those 651 billionaires since March could fund a stimulus check of $3,000 for each of the 330 million people or so in America. Moreover, taxing those billionaires to fund such a stimulus check wouldn’t even dip into their pre-pandemic wealth — the $1 trillion accumulated this year would be more than enough to cover it.

BREAKING: U.S. billionaires have grown their collective wealth by $1 trillion since mid-March. That's more than it would cost to send a $3,000 stimulus check to every person in America. More of our latest research here: https://t.co/wvfXxl92yK pic.twitter.com/sYgDKiuW70 — Americans For Tax Fairness (@4TaxFairness) December 9, 2020

Thinking about this another way, the $1 trillion those US billionaires accumulated during this horrible, catastrophic year for so many people is almost four times the $267 billion in stimulus payments sent out to 159 million Americans earlier this year.

“Never before has America seen such an accumulation of wealth in so few hands,” Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, said in a statement included with his group’s new research. “As tens of millions of Americans suffer from the health and economic ravages of this pandemic, a few hundred billionaires add to their massive fortunes. Their pandemic profits are so immense that America’s billionaires could pay for a major COVID relief bill and still not lose a dime of their pre-virus riches.”

Congress, at the moment, is still working on a new stimulus proposal that may or may not include new stimulus checks, at a time when a number of federal benefits are scheduled to expire at the end of this month.

