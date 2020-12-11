Disney made an incredible number of Marvel movies and TV show revelations during its Investor meeting on Thursday.

The first Fantastic Four movie is now confirmed and has a director. Disney also said it would not recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther 2. Ant-Man 3 has an official title, and Kang the Conqueror will be the film’s villain.

The company confirmed a large number of recent Marvel leaks, revealing rumored cast members for various upcoming movies and TV shows, as well as new TV series and movies.

Disney held its 2020 Investor Day on Thursday, where it revealed that Disney+ would cost $1 extra starting in mid-March. But that extra dollar will be worth spending every month, as Disney plans to increase the output of original content every year significantly. The company announced many new movies and TV series during the event, including an unexpected number of Marvel surprises.

Disney didn’t just unveil release dates for several of the highly anticipated MCU Phase 4 TV series; it also confirmed various casting rumors for upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, it announced the first Fantastic Four film officially and confirmed that it would honor Chadwick Boseman’s memory by not recasting T’Challa. In what follows, we’ll show you all the Marvel surprises that Disney had in store during the event.

The new trailers

WandaVision gets a brand new trailer.

"We are an unusual couple." Marvel Studios' @WandaVision, an Original Series, starts streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/rBIygqUGsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier launches on March 19th and gets an exclusive first look.

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Loki is coming in May 2021 and gets an extended clip as well.

“Glorious.” Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming May 2021 to #DisneyPlus. @lokiofficial pic.twitter.com/gqT7AKur2y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The What If…? animation has the first trailer as well, and it’s scheduled to launch next summer.

"Space. Time. Reality. It's more than linear path." WHAT IF…?, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming Summer 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/P8VDm2rhXJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

The new superheroes

Xochitl Gomez officially confirmed as America Chavez for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, debuts March 25, 2022. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, & Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film ties to WandaVision & the next Spider-Man film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Production for Shang-Chi has wrapped up, and this is the main cast.

Production has just wrapped for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Meet the fantastic cast bringing the film to life.#ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters July 9th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/EPhXPMGDuk — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, coming in late 2021.

Ms. Marvel, a newer character to Marvel comics has grabbed the world's imagination and we are excited to announce Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Ms. Marvel, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming late 2021 to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ArHe8vMCXd — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

Vellani joins Monica Rambeau and Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2.

@BrieLarson returns as Carol Danvers in @MarvelStudios' Captain Marvel 2, directed by @NiaDaCosta. Joining the cast are recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani, and Monica Rambeau played by WandaVision's Teyonah Parris. Captain Marvel 2 flies into theaters Nov. 11, 2022 💫 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Hailee Steinfeld is confirmed to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

Original Avenger @JeremyRenner returns to star as Hawkeye, teaming up with well-known archer from Marvel comics, Kate Bishop played by the amazing @HaileeSteinfeld. pic.twitter.com/zwkDpDdvE8 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Additional cast include Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez with episodes directed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. Hawkeye, an Original Series, is coming to @DisneyPlus. 🏹 — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Tatiana Maslany confirmed to play Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the She-Hulk. Tim Roth will reprise his Abomination role, and Mark Ruffalo returns as Hulk.

She-Hulk arrives to the MCU! @TatianaMaslany will portray Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk and Tim Roth returns as the Abomination and Hulk himself, @MarkRuffalo, will appear in the series. Directed Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, She-Hulk is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mN8l8bqA0u — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The new villains

Christian Bale was confirmed to play the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the God Butcher.

Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder as the villain Gorr the God Butcher. In theaters May 6, 2022. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/kByHkyJp6o — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Ant-Man 3 title is Quantumania and will feature all our favorite heroes. Jonathan Majors is confirmed to play Kang the Conqueror.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, @EvangelineLilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. @KathrynNewton joins the cast as Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/CXivSDaZKE — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The new Marvel TV series for Disney+

The rumored Nick Fury TV series is confirmed: Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

@SamuelLJackson is back as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn from Captain Marvel returns as the Skrull Talos in @MarvelStudios' Original Series Secret Invasion. Coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f4zKSBL4gd — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Ironheart is a new TV series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, and she’s the obvious Iron Man replacement that we need.

Coming soon to @DisneyPlus, Dominique Thorne is genius inventor Riri Williams in Ironheart, an Original Series about the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. pic.twitter.com/PNT6AsI6js — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Don Cheadle is getting the War Machine standalone adventure he deserves, in the form of a new TV show called Armor Wars.

@DonCheadle returns as James Rhodes aka War Machine in Armor Wars, an Original Series coming to @DisneyPlus. A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands? pic.twitter.com/kLfiQB90FS — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

A Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming in October 2022.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. @JamesGunn is back to write and direct. The Original Special is coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022. 🎁 🎧 pic.twitter.com/rRkZsoxPgq — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

Baby Groot will appear in a series of shorts featuring “several new and unusual characters.”

Everyone’s favorite little tree, Baby Groot, will star in a series of shorts on @DisneyPlus featuring several new and unusual characters. I Am Groot, an Original Series from @MarvelStudios, is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6IiRzpIrYF — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The new Marvel movies

Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character for Black Panther 2.

Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film. — Disney (@Disney) December 11, 2020

The first Fantastic Four film is confirmed, with Jon Watts directing. Watts helmed the first two Spider-Man movies and will direct Spider-Man 3 as well.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020