Marvel Studios logo, a version of which appears before MCU movies and TV shows.
By Chris Smith
December 11th, 2020 at 7:41 AM
  • Disney made an incredible number of Marvel movies and TV show revelations during its Investor meeting on Thursday.
  • The first Fantastic Four movie is now confirmed and has a director. Disney also said it would not recast Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Black Panther 2. Ant-Man 3 has an official title, and Kang the Conqueror will be the film’s villain.
  • The company confirmed a large number of recent Marvel leaks, revealing rumored cast members for various upcoming movies and TV shows, as well as new TV series and movies.

Disney held its 2020 Investor Day on Thursday, where it revealed that Disney+ would cost $1 extra starting in mid-March. But that extra dollar will be worth spending every month, as Disney plans to increase the output of original content every year significantly. The company announced many new movies and TV series during the event, including an unexpected number of Marvel surprises.

Disney didn’t just unveil release dates for several of the highly anticipated MCU Phase 4 TV series; it also confirmed various casting rumors for upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, it announced the first Fantastic Four film officially and confirmed that it would honor Chadwick Boseman’s memory by not recasting T’Challa. In what follows, we’ll show you all the Marvel surprises that Disney had in store during the event.

The new trailers

WandaVision gets a brand new trailer.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier launches on March 19th and gets an exclusive first look.

Loki is coming in May 2021 and gets an extended clip as well.

The What If…? animation has the first trailer as well, and it’s scheduled to launch next summer.

The new superheroes

Xochitl Gomez officially confirmed as America Chavez for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Production for Shang-Chi has wrapped up, and this is the main cast.

Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan in Ms. Marvel, coming in late 2021.

Vellani joins Monica Rambeau and Brie Larson in Captain Marvel 2.

Hailee Steinfeld is confirmed to play Kate Bishop in Hawkeye.

Tatiana Maslany confirmed to play Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the She-Hulk. Tim Roth will reprise his Abomination role, and Mark Ruffalo returns as Hulk.

The new villains

Christian Bale was confirmed to play the villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the God Butcher.

Ant-Man 3 title is Quantumania and will feature all our favorite heroes. Jonathan Majors is confirmed to play Kang the Conqueror.

The new Marvel TV series for Disney+

The rumored Nick Fury TV series is confirmed: Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Ironheart is a new TV series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, and she’s the obvious Iron Man replacement that we need.

Don Cheadle is getting the War Machine standalone adventure he deserves, in the form of a new TV show called Armor Wars.

A Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is coming in October 2022.

Baby Groot will appear in a series of shorts featuring “several new and unusual characters.”

The new Marvel movies

Marvel will not recast Chadwick Boseman’s character for Black Panther 2.

The first Fantastic Four film is confirmed, with Jon Watts directing. Watts helmed the first two Spider-Man movies and will direct Spider-Man 3 as well.

