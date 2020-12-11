Disney held its 2020 Investor Day event on Thursday, where it announced the first price hike for the Disney+ streaming service.

Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month, or $1 extra compared to the initial offer, starting in mid-March 2021.

The subscription price may increase, but Disney also announced it will significantly increase the quantity of original across its brands. Disney revealed tens of titles for the Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar properties, as well as plans for more National Geographic and ESPN content. On top of that, Disney also revealed various movies that are in development for the near future.

The coronavirus pandemic turned 2020 into a very tough year for Disney, impacting all its different revenue streams. Parks and cruises were closed, and the health crisis delayed movie and TV series releases as well. But the company has ambitious plans for the years to come, at least in the film and TV shows departments. The company held its Investor Day event on Thursday, where it announced all the new content it’s working on for Disney+ and theaters. The new slate of programs is quite impressive, with Disney having announced various titles across all of its properties, including Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel. But Disney is also hiking prices or its streaming service, a first for the company. We’re used to seeing Netflix increase its pricing structure every few years, and Disney seems ready to follow suit. The move isn’t surprising, considering the year Disney just had. But then again, Disney+ subscribers went through the same awful 2020, and some people might not appreciate the price increase initially. But Disney will only charge customers an extra dollar per month, and the increase is totally worth it considering all the shows that the giant has just announced.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

During its event, Disney said that its streaming products had surpassed 137 million global paid subscribers, including 11.5 million ESPN+ subscribers, 38.8 million Hulu customers, and 86.8 million Disney+ subscribers. The latter is quite impressive, considering the service launched only last year. Disney now aims to hit 300-350 million subscribers across all of its services by fiscal 2024.

Disney will fuel the growth with a “significant increase in content output,” with Disney+ set to release more than 100 titles per year.

The price hike will come into effect on March 26, 2021, when Disney+ will cost $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. The Disney Bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN+ will also be more expensive, getting the same $1 monthly increase — that’s $13.99 per month.

Over the next few years, roughly 10 @Marvel series, 10 @StarWars series, 15 Disney live action, @DisneyAnimation, and @Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on @DisneyPlus. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Disney also said it will launch a new content brand called Star that will be part of Disney+ in select international markets and launch separately in Latin America as Star+. The Star brand will include Disney originals from its own studios, as well as local programming from the regions it will launch in. The service will launch in Singapore on February 23, 2021, followed by Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea. The price for Europe will be €8.99 per month or €89.99. Star+ will hit Launch America next June, starting at $7.50 per month, or in a bundle with Disney+ for around $9.00 per month.

Disney also announced a large number of new projects, including 10 new Star Wars series, 10 new marvel series, new movies, new documentaries, and new Disney and Pixar animations — it’s all available at this link.