Researchers analyzed a sample from a four-year-old boy who needed emergency care in early December 2019 and found the child was infected with a coronavirus strain that was a perfect match to the one from Wuhan.

The child was infected at least three weeks before China announced that a new infectious illness was found in Wuhan.

This is the latest in a series of studies that indicate the novel coronavirus was spreading in Europe and America much earlier than believed.

Different research teams from France, Italy, Spain, and the US published a number of independent reports this year indicating that the coronavirus was spreading quietly long before late December. China first announced the discovery of the new coronavirus in late December. Those reports said that the virus was already spreading in Europe and America at the time, which seemed to suggest the virus might have been spreading in Wuhan long before the mid-December 2019 outbreak. Another possible explanation, one that China has been pushing with increased intensity in the past few months, is that the virus came to Wuhan from elsewhere. Even if that’s the case, the SARS-CoV-2 version that sparked the current pandemic has been traced back to China. Also, a massive leak showed China’s various lies and missteps when it was trying to contain the original outbreak.

The studies that looked at the virus’s presence in other countries told us that patients in France, Italy, and the US were infected with the novel coronavirus before December 2019, maybe as early as September. Sewage water analysis from Spain and Italy also said the virus was spreading much earlier than initially believed, with a Spanish team saying the virus was present in wastewater in March 2019. Some of these studies were criticized for the data they offered, with scientists asking for more proof the virus had been spreading quietly in communities. Meanwhile, China used the research to attempt to shift the COVID-19 origin story to a different country. Its most recent attempt is a study that says the virus might have arrived in China from the Indian subcontinent.

This brings us to the latest study that could get us closer to the coronavirus’s origin story — a paper from Italy that details a puzzling discovery. Scientists found a perfect match to the Wuhan coronavirus strain in a sample from a child treated back in early December 2019.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A young boy was admitted to the hospital last December on suspicion of measles, and a sample was collected on December 5th. This was several weeks before China announced the new pneumonia cases that had an unknown origin. Researchers from the University of Milan recently retested the sample for coronavirus. They found that it was a “100 percent match” of a genome segment from the first SARS-CoV-2 strain collected from Wuhan on December 26th.

“These findings, in agreement with other evidence of early Covid-19 spread in Europe, advance the beginning of the outbreak to late autumn 2019,” the researchers wrote, South China Morning Post. The study was published this week in the CDC’s Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Professor Elisabetta Tanzi and her team noticed an uptick in patients experiencing fever, cough, and skin rashes in September 2019. They thought it was a measles outbreak, but the tests all came back negative. The CDC said the start of the 2019 winter flu season was the earliest it had been in more than 15 years. The “Wuhan Files” bombshell report said a few weeks ago that the Wuhan region experienced a severe flu season before the emergence of COVID-19, which the Chinese government had kept secret.

It seems increasingly likely that in both regions, COVID-19 outbreaks were responsible for what locals thought at the time were flu cases.

The symptoms the Italian researchers saw in children reappeared in confirmed COVID-19 cases. They tested all the samples they had, however, and all of them came back negative except for one. A four-year-old boy who had no history of traveling overseas became so ill that he required emergency treatment. He might have been infected with the virus in mid-November.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Amazon finally has black KN95 masks back in stock that are NIOSH-certified to work just as well as 3M N95 masks Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The boy’s sample contained a distinct segment of a SARS-CoV-2 virus gene that matches the Wuhan strain and other strains circulating around the world. But the sample did not contain complete viral particles, because of the way it was processed:

Unfortunately, the swab specimen, which was collected for measles diagnosis, was not optimal for SARS-CoV-2 detection because it was an oropharyngeal rather than a nasopharyngeal swab specimen and it was collected 14 days after the onset of symptoms, when viral shedding is reduced. In addition, thawing might have partially degraded the RNA, preventing the sequencing of longer genomic regions that could have been helpful in determining the origin of the strain.

If the data is accurate, then we’re looking at the best evidence that the original coronavirus virus that appeared in Wuhan traveled the world long before the Wuhan epidemic was confirmed. This tells us that the Wuhan outbreak started much earlier than late December, and the virus reached other countries earlier as well. The other explanation is that the virus did not come from China and arrived in Wuhan from elsewhere. Whatever the case, and no matter how much China would like to avoid the determination that the pandemic began there, China’s missteps had a direct impact on the severity of the pandemic. The mistakes China made in early January allowed the virus to continue to spread and mutate. The current mutation of the virus that’s surging to new highs in the US and Europe arrived from China early in the pandemic.

There could be one other explanation for the puzzling finding: someone could have contaminated the sample before it was retested. But these research teams around the world can’t all be wrong at the same time. We have plenty of studies from different scientists in different countries saying the virus was circulating in those nations before late December 2019.

The World Health Organization’s investigation of COVID-19’s origin is still pending, and it might be quite a while until we find out how the virus was first able to infect humans. In the meantime, the full study from Italy is available at this link.