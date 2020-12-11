If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While you may have prided yourself on finishing up most of your shopping during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, you inevitably forgot somebody on your list. Sometimes, you think you’ve crossed everyone off and you realize you forgot a godparent or a cousin or a nephew or niece. It happens to the best of us. So what are some of the best gift ideas that you can quickly grab for people? That’s what we’re here to help you find.

On top of our other holiday gift guides, BGR Deals has your back when it comes to picking out the last-minute gift. We’ve laid out our favorite picks to help you finally cross off everyone on your list. There are all kinds of options for you for pretty much anybody that could possibly need a gift. Enjoy the shopping experience and don’t worry about any stress.

Blue Apron

It’s impossible to always be prepared to make a delicious and healthy meal every single day. You either don’t have the energy to go shopping, don’t have the right ingredients for a recipe, or just feel like getting a pizza. But for the person who relies too much on delivery, get them a Blue Apron gift card. Blue Apron helps people explore the joys of home cooking. They will receive at least three recipes for the week with all the ingredients included, shipped directly to their front door. They can subscribe to a weekly plan and they get to pick what meals come that week. Plus, they can also get a wine exploration subscription to learn more about pairing their meals. Purchase: Starting at $60 at blueapron.com

Bushnell Bone Collector Realtree Bundle

If you have a hunter on your list, you should get them a terrific gift to help them in those early mornings. By grabbing the Bushnell Bone Collector Realtree Bundle, you’ll be gifting them a rangefinder and a pair of binoculars. This includes the Bone Collector 850 LRF Realtree Edge and the Bone Collector Powerview Binoculars. The Realtree Edge is a large objective lens with industry-leading 2x brightness that pairs with ARC technology and scan mode. The Powerview binoculars provide great image quality with sharp focus and fully coated optics. Get $30 off when you buy the bundle. Purchase: $219.98 at bushnell.com

Brilliant Smart Home Control

If you have smart devices and areas of your home, why not control them all from one system? The Brilliant Smart Home Control is an in-wall touchscreen control for lights, music, and more. You can choose between a one-, two-, three-, or four-switch panel and decide the best ways to interact with your home. It works with a growing list of smart home products including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Hue, ecobee, and more. Everyone at home can control the music and see who’s at the door after connecting this with Sonos or Ring. Put your voice-control systems into your walls rather than on the countertops. Purchase: starting at $298.98 at Amazon

Brilliant Smart Home Control (2-Switch Panel) — Alexa Built-In & Compatible with Ring, Sonos,… Price:$347.94 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Bandolier Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody

The idea of always having to shove your phone in a pocket or having to bring a purse anywhere is pretty frustrating. But you don’t ever want to leave your home without your phone, even if you’re just running a quick errand. With the Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody from Bandolier, you won’t have to. This makes your phone wearable, ideal for on-the-go situations. This phone case allows you to slide your phone in and take it with you by slinging it over your shoulder. Plus, it has a snapback pocket, so you can keep credit cards, your ID, and more in there. It comes in different colors and sizes to match better with various phones. Purchase: $95 at bandolierstyle.com

Greenlight

Trying to teach your children about money? Get them a Greenlight debit card. This is a debit card for kids that is managed by parents. It allows parents to choose the exact stores kids can spend and lets kids watch their savings grow. Parents can send kids money to fulfill allowances without having to go to the bank. Chores can be tied into perk lists, so when your child checks off their chores, a monthly allowance could be scheduled to be sent. They’ll be able to track money in real-time. It’s a great way for them to learn money management. Purchase: Starting at $4.99/month at greenlightcard.com

Java Sok Reusable Iced Coffee Cup Insulator Sleeve

Are you someone who drinks iced coffee year-round? In the summertime, it can be hard to keep your drink cold, which is what makes the Java Sok such a smart investment. This is made from high-density neoprene to slide over your cup and keep your drink cold. It comes in different colors and sizes, depending on your style and quantity preferences. It stops condensation and helps prevent spills, as it won’t be slick when you go to pick it up. This won’t leave rings on your tables. It also comes in an option to keep drinks hot. Purchase: Starting at $10.99 at Amazon

Java Sok Reusable Iced Coffee Cup Insulator Sleeve for Cold Beverages and Neoprene Holder for S… Price:$13.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Just One Party Game

We’ve all tried to find ways to spend time indoors without being bored this year. Change it up with some new board games like Just One. This is a party game where you and other competitors play together to discover as many mystery words as possible. All identical clues will be canceled, so it pays to be creative. Meant for ages eight and up, it is designed for between three and seven players. It is a cooperative game that requires brains, writing, creativity, and a sense of humor. Purchase: $18.88 at Walmart

High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask

For the friend on your list who loves ice fishing or camping, pick them up a Firelight 750 Flask from High Camp Flasks. This will store 750ml of their favorite cocktails or liquor. The three-piece bar set includes two six-shooter tumblers and has a 750ml vacuum-insulated flask that can hold a fifth. The tumblers secure to the flask using the magnetic lock system, so they won’t lose them. Plus, the make-up will keep the beverage at the preferred temperature. Purchase: $125 at highcampflasks.com

JLab Audio Studio Pro Over-Ear Headphones

Grabbing a pair of headphones as a last-minute gift is never a bad idea. Everyone needs headphones and the JLab Studio Pro over-ear headphones are a great option that are extremely reasonable in price. These have Form-Fit earcups that are ergonomically shaped to the natural outline of an ear, making them very comfortable to wear. This pair has a cord, but it is tangle-free and can be hooked up easily to make phone calls. They are outfitted with 40mm neodymium drivers and C3 technology to immerse the listener in sound. Plus, they’re really easy to fold up and transport from place to place. Purchase: $30 at Amazon

JLab Audio Studio Pro Over-Ear Headphones | Wired Headphones | Tangle Free Cord | Ultra-Plush F… Price:$30.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Glerup Boots

Comfort is something that all of us want and why not be able to relax indoors or outdoors in your Glerup Slip-on Boots? These come with either a natural rubber or leather sole and come in many different colors for both men and women. You can pick short boots, slip-ons, taller boots, and then shoes for babies. These are great for the whole family. The felted boots are made from wool and are built to last while also helping you chill out. Purchase: Starting at $95 at glerups.com

HANDLstick

Personalize your phone and get more out of it with a HANDLstick. This pairs with any device and is both a stand as well as a place to slot your fingers in, allowing you to hold your phone easier. You can stabilize video and take better selfies. Made from carbon fiber, it is durable. There are different designs for fashionistas, sports fanatics, business professionals, and many others. You can even customize one and put your own text on it. Securely hold your device without a hiccup. Purchase: $14.99 at Amazon

HANDL New York HANDLstick Carbon Fiber Grip and Stand for Smartphones Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The Lineup from Steeped Coffee

If someone on your list is a coffee fiend, get them a terrific array with The Lineup from Steeped Coffee. This is a collection of all of the coffees that are offered by the company. These are single-serve bags that you combine with hot water to create the perfect cup of coffee. This lineup has kinds for every kind of coffee lover: Light, Medium, Dark, Extra Dark, and Decaf blends. You can choose a 10 pack box or a 30 pack box or set up a subscription. Rather than spending time brewing an entire pot of coffee, this delivers a cup in just a few minutes. Purchase: Starting at $15 at steepedcoffee.com

SmartMax My First Safari Animals

Toddlers are always in need of new toys like the SmartMax My First Safari Animals. This is great for STEM building fun, as it is perfect for children ages 1-5. The toys are magnetic and attract to each other while snapping into place. This will add to the child’s wonderment as they learn more about safari animals. The set includes 18 pieces and allow the child to have fun while imagining different animals together. The size is perfect for little hands. Purchase: $21.99 at Target

Rao’s Pizza Gift Set

Give the gift of a pizza night with a Rao’s Pizza Gift Set. They’ll be set to make two kinds of pizzas, as this set comes with a bottle of Rao’s pizza sauce and a bottle of Rao’s Margherita pizza sauce. It also includes a pizza stone, an apron, an oven mitt, and a jar opener that will be extremely helpful around the kitchen. They’ll just have to provide the dough and an oven. This is a quick gift that’s sure to be a hit. Purchase: $75 at raos.com

Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 7 Qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Adding new ways to cook can help someone become a better chef. With the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 7 Qt Cast Iron Dutch Oven, there are so many possibilities for delicious meals. This can go from oven to table and it can be used to roast, cook, boil, simmer, braise, and more. It is pre-seasoned and durable while adding a contemporary look to the kitchen. It holds enough for a family and should be hand-washed. Purchase: $69.99 at Target

Saucemoto Dip Clip

Never struggle to eat fries or chicken nuggets in the car again. For the fast-food lover on your list, grab them the Saucemoto Dip Clip. This is an in-car condiment holder for anyone who loves their sauces. Needing multiple hands to hold ketchup, BBQ sauce, or honey mustard sauce as they dip can be tough if they’re trying to multitask. This eliminates the problem, as the dip clip slots into your vent and allows them to dip easily. Purchase: $9.75 at saucemoto.com

Kind Lab Grace CBD:CBDA Rejuvenating Roll-On Wand

Skin routines can be tough to maintain, especially in the winter. For a rejuvenating feel, try the Kind Lab Grace CBD:CBDA Rejuvenating Roll-On Wand. This roll-on wand allows you to directly apply to your skin. This includes fast-absorbing oils packed with Omega-fatty acids and infused with hemp-derived raw and heated cannabinoids, along with essential oils. The rose quartz rollerball gives spot-on treatment for all skin types. Purchase: $40 at kindlabs.co

Backbone One

For the gamer in your life, allow them the opportunity to game wherever they are with Backbone One. This is a software-powered controller that snaps into their iPhone and transforms it into a gaming device. It has a collapsible and compact design and has a low latency connection, so they’ll be able to jump in and play games like Call of Duty: Mobile instantly. They’ll also be able to capture game clips and screenshots to show off their skills. They can also connect with their friends in the Backbone app and join in to play together. Purchase: $99 at playbackbone.com

Monos Compressible Packing Cubes

Packing for a trip can be a nightmare. Having an overstuffed suitcase is a mess. For the person who shows up with everything wrinkled, nab them the Monos Compressible Packing Cubes. This will help them keep their items organized and neat, as it can compress clothing to up to 60% of its original height. They are made from premium materials including nylon and TPU-reinforced mesh, so they won’t rip. A set of four fits in carry-on luggage and a set of six fits in checked luggage. They can sort via outfit or color if they want. Purchase: $65 at monos.com

LaCrosse® Down Comforter

Relaxation this winter is all about staying snuggled in bed. A LaCrosse® Down Comforter from The Company Store will certainly add to that. This is a 295-thread count premium cotton twill shell that comes in a variety of colors and four different weights, depending on preference. There are options for any size mattress and holiday delivery is guaranteed if an order is placed by 12 a.m. ET on December 20. Purchase: Starting at $189 at thecompanystore.com

Thai Chef’s Moon Knife

For a unique addition to any kitchen, reach for the Thai Chef’s Moon Knife by Verve Culture. It is a hand forged chef’s knife that is uniquely moon-shaped for multiple purposes. The carbon steel knife is lightweight and measures 11.75″. The thin blade is ideal for cutting meat as well as fruits and vegetables. This is a top-notch gift for any chef. Purchase: $70 at Amazon

Thai Chef’s Moon Knife by Verve CULTURE | Hand Forged Carbon Steel Knife Price:$70.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

What could be better for a gamer than access to more games? With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, that’s exactly what they’ll get. For a limited time, they’ll receive the first three months of the plan for just $1 and then it’s $14.99 per month after that. This will provide them with over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile devices from the cloud, as well as an EA Play membership. Xbox Live Gold is included and they can play with friends on the most advanced network. Purchase: Starting at $1 on xbox.com

Burt’s Bees Classic Gift Set

There is nothing worse than chapped lips and skin during the wintertime. Burt’s Bees Classic Gift Set is a last-minute gift that anyone would appreciate. You’ll take care of their skin from head to toe with this collection. It includes Lemon Butter Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Res-Q Ointment, Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, and Coconut Foot Cream. The hands, feet, and lip moisturizers are all made from natural ingredients and make for a perfect stocking stuffer. Purchase: $23.63 at Amazon

Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set, 6 Products in Giftable Tin – Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Lip Ba… Price:$24.11 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Lyft Gift Card

While it has been a tough year, Lyft is still there to help you get where you need to go. A Lyft gift card is a great way to give someone on your list a ride. Just in time for the holidays, Lyft has also announced a new perk, giving customers an upgrade when they rent a SIXT car through Lyft. Lyft riders can also pay via Venmo now, making fare splitting even easier. If they join Lyft Pink, they’ll be able to get 15% off rides and a free Grubhub+ membership. Purchase: Starting at $10 at lyft.com

Sheriff of Nottingham 2nd Edition

A 2020 update for the wildly popular Sheriff of Nottingham board game brings us the second edition, a top game to play during quarantine. If you haven’t played, you’re in for a treat, as you’re a merchant trying to bring your wares into Nottingham. But one person each round acts as the Sheriff and tries to determine whether you’re being truthful or trying to sneak in contraband. There’s bribery and deceit, all in the name of fun. There are updated rules as well as expansions in this pack. Purchase: $40 at Amazon

Sheriff of Nottingham 2nd Edition Price:$40.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.