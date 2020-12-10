While everyone waits to see if Congress will approve a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks, one city is giving its residents the chance to apply for a $500 Visa gift card.

During a three-hour window later today, an application window will be open for residents of Portland to apply for the gift cards.

In all, Portland is planning to give away 4,000 of the cards, which is tantamount to giving its residents $2 million in stimulus-related funding.

In the absence of a new round of $1,200 stimulus checks, something that people around the country have desperately needed for months as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to rage, people, as well as institutions, have been trying to come up with creative alternative solutions in the meantime to try to fill in the gap.

For example, billionaire Mark Cuban has proposed a $4,000 stimulus idea with a bit of a twist. Every American would get $1,000 every two weeks for two months, but the money has to be spent within 10 days of receipt. That plan would serve to ensure that money gets pumped into the economy and that the stimulus funds aren’t hoarded in something like a bank savings account. Meanwhile, here’s another creative idea to get money into the hands of people without relying on congressional passage of a new stimulus bill: One city is giving its residents the chance to obtain a $500 stimulus check in the form of a Visa gift card.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced this program, which will provide stimulus checks in the form of prepaid Visa gift cards to city residents hurt in some way by the coronavirus pandemic. A similar program was made available back in October; when the application window for that round was opened, the cards were all claimed within minutes.

This time around, the city is planning to give away 4,000 of the $500 Visa gift cards, and it will do so via a lottery system — with the completed applications for one of the cards chosen via lottery, according to the Portland Housing Bureau. Most importantly, the application window for those cards will be open for three hours today (December 10) only, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time in Portland.

“We’ll take in many more applications than we did last time, (but) that also means that many more people … are going to be potentially disappointed if their applications are not selected in the lottery,” Portland Housing Bureau director Shannon Callahan told a local news station.

So far, the city has given out 2,800 of the gift cards. To be eligible to receive one, applications have to be at least 18 years old and a resident of Portland, and they also must have experienced some sort of income loss related to COVID-19 or have an elevated health risk. Moreover, their household income must be at or below 80% of the area’s median income.

The gift cards are meant to help residents pay for things like food, transportation costs, rent, medicine, and the like.

