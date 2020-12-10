The House approved an extension on Wednesday that will give the government another week to come up with a spending bill to fund the government as well as a stimulus package.

Democrats and Republicans are fighting over the inclusion of state and local government funding and liability protections for businesses in the $908 billion stimulus package.

Meanwhile, 853,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance last week.

Depending on whom you ask, Congress is either closing in on a deal for another multi-billion dollar stimulus package, or the ship has sailed when it comes to another relief bill passing in 2020. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Nancy Pelosi said that lawmakers negotiating the terms of the $908 billion bipartisan stimulus bill tell her they are close. CBS News obtained a six-page summary of the proposal, and while it is fairly detailed, it doesn’t include specifics on state and local government aid or liability protections, which are the biggest remaining hurdles.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The summary includes many of the same tenets as the initial framework that Democrats and Republicans revealed last week, including an additional $300 per week in unemployment insurance through April, $300 billion for the PPP, direct grants to states and local governments for vaccine distribution, $82 billion for education providers, $25 billion for rental assistance, and an extension of the eviction moritorium through January.

This summary isn’t legislation, though. On Wednesday, the House approved a one-week spending bill that pushes a Friday deadline to fund the federal government back to December 18th, and with the new stimulus package likely to be attached to the omnibus spending bill, that gives Congress eight more days to make a deal.

The White House managed to muddy the waters even further on Tuesday with a $916 billion stimulus proposal of its own — one which would essentially replace the $300 per week boost to unemployment with $600 direct payments to Americans. McConnell threw his support behind this bill, but the lack of additional unemployment insurance appears to be a non-starter for Democrats. Pelosi and House Democratic leader Chuck Schumer went as far as to suggest that the proposal could “obstruct” the bipartisan talks that are currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, Politico reports that extensive funding for state and local governments remains a sticking point for many Republicans. Even if Democrats are to give in on corporate liability that would protect businesses from coronavirus-related litigation, there are those who worry that “fewer than half the Senate Republicans are inclined to support a deal based around that exchange.” That could put the bill in jeopardy of failing to pass.

While these discussions are happening, Americans continue to suffer, with weekly jobless claims jumping to 853,000 last week compared to the Dow Jones estimate of 730,000, CNBC reports. The US continues to break coronavirus infection and death records with frightening regularity, and the need for relief couldn’t be more clear.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now