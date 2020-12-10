Lab-grown meat — that is, meat that is technically “real,” but does not come from a live animal — is now approved for sale in Singapore.

The meat — in this case, chicken — is produced by a startup called Eat Just.

The meat will be sold as nuggets, but it will be slightly more expensive than standard chicken.

If you love the taste of real meat but feel guilty that animals are slaughtered just so you can get your fix, lab-grown meats might be for you. The effort to create “real” meat without having to kill an animal in order to get it is something that scientists have been working on for some time. Now, the first approval for lab-grown meat to be sold to the public has arrived, but it’s not in the US or Europe.

As Reuters reports, Singapore has become the first country to approve the sale of lab meat. The product, which is chicken meat grown artificially, is produced by a startup called Eat Just, and it will become available for sale and consumption very soon, according to the company’s CEO.

According to the report, the chicken is going to be sold in the form of nuggets. Despite the modest form factor, the meat will still carry a higher price than most other chicken products. It will compete directly with other alternative meat products, like plant-based burgers that have become popular in the US thanks to companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.

Lab-grown meat sounds like something straight out of a science fiction movie, and it sort of is. Rather than raising an animal, slaughtering it, and then harvesting its body for meat, lab-produced meat is grown using genuine animal cells that are cultured and eventually reach a size that is suitable for sale. However, while this technique might sound like a dream come true, it’s very expensive and doesn’t necessarily take away all of the guilt that meat-eaters have to grapple with.

In the case of at least some lab-grown meats, like beef, getting the meat to “grow” requires the use of blood serum that is obtained from fetal animals that are killed during the standard meat harvesting process. That serum is used to create lab-grown meat, but ultimately an animal (or several) still died in order for the meat to exist. If your reason for considering lab-grown meats is that you don’t like the idea of animals being harvested for your food, it really doesn’t solve that problem at all.

In any case, lab-grown meat is still not ready for prime time in most countries, including the United States and, well, pretty much anywhere but Singapore, apparently. It’ll be interesting to see how the meat is received, and whether or not consumers flock to it.