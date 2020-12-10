The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine was the first drug to clear Phase 3 trials, and it’s already in use in the UK.

The local drug authority issued a warning earlier this week after two people experienced severe allergic reactions to the first vaccine shot.

Health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci have addressed these new concerns, explaining that they’re rare events that only impact people with specific allergies to ingredients in the vaccines.

Earlier this week, the UK began administering the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, with older people and health care personnel being the first in line. The drug is highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 and has mild, transitory side effects that are more frequent after the second dose and in people under 55. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will hold its review of the drug on Thursday, and it’s expected to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) after reviewing the data. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will follow.

But the UK rollout of the first coronavirus vaccine to finish Phase 3 trials has also produced a new vaccine scare. The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) reported two cases of anaphylaxis and a possible allergic reaction in people who received the vaccine, issuing a warning that some people with histories of allergic responses to vaccines, medicines, and food should not receive the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts have now addressed the matter, suggesting the initial MHRA reaction might have been exaggerated.

“Any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine, or food should not receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine,” MHRA Chief Executive June Raine said in a statement, per Reuters. “Most people will not get anaphylaxis, and the benefits in protecting people against COVID-19 outweigh the risks… You can be completely confident that this vaccine has met the MHRA’s robust standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness.”

The guidance was issued after consulting experts on allergies, with the MHRA initially advising people with a history of “significant allergic reactions” not to take the shot. The complete guidance explained that the main risk was from anaphylaxis.

Pfizer and BioNTech supported the investigation. There were no cases of severe allergic reactions or side effects in the Phase 3 trial, but people with severe allergies were excluded from the study. The FDA documentation for the upcoming vaccine review showed that 0.63% of people in the vaccine group and 0.51% in the placebo cohort reported possible allergic reactions.

According to Reuters, a top US official said on Wednesday that Americans with known severe allergic reactions may not be candidates for the vaccine until more data is available. The report doesn’t name the official, but Operation Warp Speed chief Moncef Slaoui did offer the same recommendation. “The expectation will be that subjects with known severe allergic reactions should not take the vaccine until we understand exactly what happened here,” Slaoui said.

Separately, Fauci addressed the matter in an interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health virtual event on Wednesday. “It obviously, Sanjay, is of some concern because there are people who have what’s called allergic diathesis or tendencies to get allergic reactions,” Fauci said. The health expert seemed to indicate that people with mild allergies to substances in the vaccine should be prepared to treat any allergic reaction rather than avoid taking the vaccine.

“It likely is an unusual and rare effect, but clearly everyone now is aware of that and will be looking at that — and particularly taking care of people who do have underlying allergic phenomenon, that they may be cautious about vaccination or at least be prepared to respond with some sort of antidote to the reaction,” Fauci said. “If I were a person that had an underlying allergic tendency, I might want to be prepared that I might get a reaction and therefore be ready to treat it.”

Canada’s health ministry said it will analyze the MHRA warning while acknowledging that adverse events are to be expected. But they will not necessarily change the risk/benefit guidance for the coronavirus vaccine.

The Reuters report also identifies the likely substance that caused an allergic response. It’s called polyethylene glycol, or PEG, which stabilizes the shot and is not found in other types of vaccines. It’s not a food ingredient either, so it should not impact people suffering from severe food allergies.

“As we’ve had more information through, the initial concern that maybe it affects everyone with allergies is not true,” Imperial College London’s Paul Turner told Reuters. Turner is an expert in allergy and immunology and has been advising the MHRA on the revised guidance. “The ingredients like PEG, which we think might be responsible for the reactions, are not related to things which can cause food allergy. Likewise, people with a known allergy to just one medicine should not be at risk.”

Mayo Clinic virologist and vaccine researcher Gregory Poland told Reuters that the MHRA and NHS have overreacted. “I would not have broadened to the degree they did,” he said. “It’s reasonable to let the world know about this and to be aware of it in terms of people who have had reactions like this to vaccines. I think to say medicines, foods, or any other allergies is past the boundary of science.”