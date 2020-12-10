The FDA Advisory Committee reviewed the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate on Thursday, streaming the entire procedure online to increase transparency. The panel recommended the emergency use of the new drug.

The FDA could grant emergency use authorization for the vaccine as soon as Friday.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective a few weeks ago, confirming they would ask for Emergency Use Authorization in the US and go through similar processes in Europe.

The British drug authority approved the vaccine for emergency use a few days ago, with vaccination campaigns having already begun ahead of the FDA’s review meeting.

Pfizer and BioNTech were the first companies to announce interim efficacy data for the final stage of research. The drug was more than 90% effective at blocking severe illness, the two companies said in mid-November. They were also the first to announce the final results for Phase 3, revealing their drug was 95% effective and that it was well tolerated across all age groups. The companies announced plans to file the full paperwork for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the US, Europe, and the UK. The British government was the first to issue emergency approval for the drug, with the local vaccination campaign having started just a few days ago.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scheduled the official review of the Pfizer/BioNTech for Thursday, December 10th, releasing the full documentation online a few days ahead of the advisory committee’s meeting. The entire review process, which started early on Thursday, was streamed online on YouTube.

The documents that the FDA released online ahead of the meeting revealed all the information that Pfizer and BioNTech couldn’t fit in the press releases announcing the vaccine’s Phase 3 efficacy. We learned that the vaccine starts building up immunity some 14 days after the first dose. However, the efficacy after the first shot is only 52%. Experts have warned that people will have to get both doses to get the best possible protection. The doses are given three weeks apart.

These first vaccines will not block infections altogether, but the drug will train the immune system to raise an army of neutralizing antibodies to prevent the virus from infecting cells. As a result, severe COVID-19 can be avoided, and lives can be saved in the process. If enough people get vaccinated, herd immunity will be reached, at which point the community transmission will drop significantly. Experts say that more than 70% of the population will have to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Health officials also warn that people who get immunized will have to continue to respect health measures, including wearing face masks in public. Some of the vaccinated people will still get infected, and there’s a theoretical risk they’ll infect others. Safety measures can further mitigate those risks.

The drug worked well regardless of sex, race, weight, and age, the documents showed. Throughout the clinical trials, experts warned that vaccines might not be effective in older people. Some worried that the drug would not work on overweight and obese people either. The elderly are likely to suffer from comorbidities that could complicate a COVID-19 infection. Those suffering from obesity and even people who are overweight might also develop a more severe case. The data shows the vaccine worked well in those groups, however.

The documents that the FDA posted online also revealed that the side-effects were minimal and transitory in all patients. The most common adverse effects included injection site reactions, fatigue, and headache. Muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever were less likely. People younger than 55 are more likely to experience side-effects than older people.

The UK vaccination campaign also highlighted one potential issue with vaccines, but one that will affect only a very small proportion of the population. People suffering from severe allergies might develop an allergic response to a substance in the vaccines. But doctors are now warned about the potential issue, and can treat affected patients right after they receive the shot. Dr. Anthony Fauci also addressed the matter, explaining there are ways to treat any allergic reactions.

The FDA announced the December 10th review meeting in mid-November, just as plans were put in place for states to prepare for the imminent vaccination campaign. Simultaneously, a CDC panel of health experts determined who would be prioritized for vaccinations. People living in nursing homes and the staff taking care of them will be first in line, followed by health care personnel, other essential employees, and people suffering from other medical conditions.

Once the EUA is granted, COVID-19 vaccination campaigns can start, and the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines should be available in the coming weeks in a number of states around the country.