The coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is worse today than it’s ever been.

With infections on the rise, COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday topped 3,000 for the first time.

Dr. Fauci recently singled out New York and Vermont for their stellar handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Going all the way back to March, the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic has been disjointed at best. While some states were quick to implement and maintain lockdown measures earlier in the year, other states — like Florida and Nebraska — took a much more relaxed approach that ultimately caused a massive spike in coronavirus infections this past summer.

Even now, with the coronavirus surging at a level we’ve never seen before, not all states are handling the pandemic with an equal amount of urgency. As a prime example, some states have implemented bans on indoor dining while others continue to allow it. Meanwhile, coronavirus infections, deaths, and hospitalizations are skyrocketing all across the country. Just yesterday, coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S. topped 3,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

With infections on the rise, and likely to get worse on account of the recent Thanksgiving holiday, many health experts believe that the worst is yet to come. Recently, Dr. Fauci said that January could prove to be the worst month of the entire pandemic.

“I think January is going to be terrible because you’re going to have the Thanksgiving surge super-imposed upon the Christmas surge,” Fauci said. “So it’s entirely conceivable that January could be the worst.”

In light of all that, Fauci this week singled out two states and praised them for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic: Vermont and New York.

Fauci has praised Vermont before for its coronavirus response, noting back in September that the state should serve as a model for the rest of the country.

“Notwithstanding that this is a small state,” Fauci said in September, “it should be the model of how you get to such a low test positivity that you can actually start opening up the economy in a safe and prudent way.”

Fauci’s glowing remarks about New York, meanwhile, are encouraging to the extent that New York City was previously the epicenter of the pandemic earlier in the year.

“You guys got really slammed,” Fauci said of New York during a press briefing earlier in the week, “and then you rebounded and you rebounded in a way that you kept your test positivity low because you did the prudent things that you need to do.”

“I was following it from here in Washington,” Fauci added, “and I was seeing that whenever it looked like things were getting a little out of hand, you tighten the rope a little bit and then when things went back, you eased up a little bit, so I’m not surprised that your infection rate is really low because you’re doing the right things after you had a really serious hit in the beginning…”

As to when the coronavirus nightmare might finally come to an end, Fauci this month said that coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna could help us return to a normal way of life sometime between June and September.

“If we get the overwhelming majority of people taking the vaccine and you have on the one hand an effective vaccine and a high degree of uptake of the vaccine,” Fauci explained, “we could start getting things back to relative normal as we get into the second and third quarter of the year, where people can start doing things that were too dangerous just months ago.”