There are still a few lingering Bose deals in Amazon’s holiday deals hub right now, but there’s one that’s particularly popular.

The $250 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is Bose’s best-selling soundbar ever, and it’s back on sale right now for $199.

Bose makes so many amazing speakers and headphones, and almost all of them have two things in common. First, they feature sound quality that is out of this world. And second, they’re really expensive. While there are no exceptions when it comes to the sound quality with Bose’s speakers and headphones, there are a few exceptions as far as those sky-high price tags are concerned. Bose true wireless earbuds are priced at $159 right now, for example, which is less than you’ll pay for some similar models from Apple and Sony. But there’s an even better example that’s on sale right now within striking distance of the lowest price ever, and you should definitely take advantage while you can.

It goes without saying that we’re talking about the Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar, which happens to be the best-selling soundbar Bose has ever made. Apart from delivering the spectacular Bose sound quality you’ve come to expect, it’s also wonderfully compact and priced at several hundred dollars less than any other Bose soundbar model. Despite already being quite reasonable at $250, however, Amazon is currently offering this terrific soundbar for just $199!

Bose’s Solo 5 is simple to control, as you can use a universal remote for just about everything. It also has a dialogue mode that makes every word sound more clear. You can finally stop watching Netflix and Hulu with closed captioning on!

We’re not sure how long this deal will be around on Amazon, so hurry up or you might miss it.

Here are the key details from Bose’s Solo 5 listing at Amazon:

Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV

The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy solution, with advanced technologies that deliver the clear audio your TV can’t

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

Bluetooth connectivity to wirelessly stream music from any of your devices

One connection to your TV. Optical audio input (digital); Coaxial audio input (digital); 3.5 mm aux input (analog)

Universal remote controls TV, bass, Bluetooth connections and more

Speaker: 2.6 H x 21.6 W x 3.4 D (3.73 lbs), Remote control: 4.1 H x 1.6 W x 0.4 D (5 oz)

