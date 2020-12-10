If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 TV deals were outstanding, but there are a few deals available right now that are as good or even better.

The star of the show is a top-rated LG 75-inch smart TV that was down to $900 for Black Friday — today, it’s on sale for just $779.99!

There are other terrific smart TV deals available as well today, and we’ll highlight the best of the best right here.

Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Week 2020 were packed full of so many incredible smart TV deals. Head over to Amazon right now, however, and you’ll find several sales that are just as good as those deals. In fact, Amazon’s holiday deals hub has some sales that are even better than what we saw on Black Friday this year. If you’d rather not spend so much time digging for deals though, we’ll tell you about the best ones right here.

Anyone looking for a small to medium-size TV will be shocked at the kind of value you can get right now. Examples include the best-selling TCL 40S325 40-Inch Roku TV with more than 21,000 5-star reviews for just $198 and the larger TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV is $200 off at $279.99. Those are both killer deals and there’s plenty more where that came from, but there’s one deal in particular that you need to check if you’re on the prowl for a giant flat-screen TV.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As far as big TVs go, 75 is the new 65. That’s right, prices have come down to the point where getting a decent 75-inch TV costs about as much as a decent 65-inch TV would’ve cost a couple of years ago. If you have the space for it — heck, even if you don’t have the space for it — 75 inches is definitely the way to go instead of a 65-inch model. That’s especially true if you’re shopping for a new TV right now ahead of Christmas because there are three terrific models from top brands on sale at great prices.

The best deal by far is the LG 75UN7370PUE 75-inch 4K Smart UHD HDR Smart TV that retails for $1,200, which is already a pretty incredible value. It was on sale for around $900 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it flew off the shelves at that price. Now, a $302 discount and an extra $118 coupon slash the price to just $797.99. That’s insane!

If you want to bump up to the Samsung UN75TU8000FXZA 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV you can pick on up for $997.99 thanks to a $200 discount. Or if you want to go all-out, the $1,800 LG 75NANO85UNA 75-inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV is on sale for $1,696.99. It’s one of the most outstanding new TVs we’ve seen in 2020, so definitely check it out.

These deals definitely won’t last much longer, so get in on the action while you still can.

LG 75UN7370PUE 75-inch 4K Smart UHD HDR Smart TV

REAL 4K IPS DISPLAY: Widens your viewing angle up to 60 degrees without losing color and detail. It’s clarity in every moment, with pristine color, light, and detail

QUAD CORE PROCESSOR 4K: Paints images, action, and color in the best possible light from source to screen

webOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: Fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control — just speak or simply point, scroll and click

LG 75UN7370PUE Alexa Built-In UHD 73 Series 75" 4K Smart UHD TV (2020) List Price:$898.27 Price:$779.99 You Save:$118.28 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Samsung UN75TU8000FXZA 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV

Smart TV powered by Tizen: Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of enhancements that elevate the TV watching experience.

HDR: Unveils shades of color you can’t find on HDTV.

Crystal display: Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture.

SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN7… List Price:$1,197.99 Price:$997.99 You Save:$200.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG 75NANO85UNA 75-inch 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV

REAL 4K NANOCELL DISPLAY: Over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K deliver 4 times the resolution of full HD. See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting.

LOCAL DIMMING: Lighting you’ll love in your movies, sports, and games. Local Dimming balances backlighting wherever your scenes need it for deeper black and enhanced contrast.

α7 GEN 3 PROCESSOR 4K: Your picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our a7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You don’t have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and 4K Upscaling.

LG 75NANO85UNA Alexa Built-In NanoCell 85 Series 75" 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV (2020) List Price:$1,799.99 Price:$1,696.99 You Save:$103.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.