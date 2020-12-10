If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know who messed up at Amazon, but genuine 3M N95 masks for sale on the site have been made available to everyone.

This is likely a mistake since N95 masks sold on Amazon are supposed to be available only to hospitals and government agencies.

If you’d rather not take N95 supply away from essential workers, AccuMed cup style KN95 masks that work even better than 3M N95 masks are in stock with a deep discount.

As new coronavirus cases continue to soar all across the country and COVID-19 deaths hit record highs, we’re in store for a very tough winter this year. Millions of people disregarded the advice of public health officials and traveled to gather with family for Thanksgiving, and millions more will do the same for Christmas and Chanukah. Coronavirus vaccines are finally on the horizon, but experts say they won’t be available to the general public in the US until sometime next March or April.

In a nutshell, now is the time to stock up on coronavirus essentials before there’s another rush.

AccuMed cup style KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 masks are still the best-selling face masks among our readers, and for good reason. They’re among the only FDA-authorized KN95 masks that are available on Amazon. AccuMed’s masks are also among the best-performing masks that you can buy right now. Independent lab tests certified that they filter between 99.4% and 99.8% of small 0.3-micron particles from the air, which is even better performance than most 3M N95 masks. They’re also on sale right now with a 15% coupon you can clip, so that slashes the price to just $2.12 per mask.

You should absolutely stock up on one or both of the medical-grade masks above, but there’s one more listing you should definitely check out while you can. We’re not sure how, but you can actually get genuine 3M N95 masks right now at Amazon

These are real 3M respirators, and they even have a discount right now, which is a shock. Every other NIOSH-approved N95 mask on Amazon’s site is restricted so that it can only be purchased by hospitals and government agencies, so there’s a good chance that this listing is a mistake. Even if it is an error though, Amazon always honors orders that are placed before mistakes are fixed. That means if you buy them before Amazon restricts the listing to healthcare only, you’ll get them.

Now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, one of two things is about to happen. Either Amazon will fix its mistake and restrict the masks to just hospitals and government agencies again, or these masks will sell out. Either way, Amazon always fulfills orders when it makes mistakes like these, so you should definitely order a few boxes while you can. And once they’re gone, remember that AccuMed cup style KN95 masks work even better and cost less, so stock up while you can.

