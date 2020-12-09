A powerful solar storm could produce an aurora visible from multiple US states this week.

The lights could be visible as far south as Nebraska, which is a rare treat.

There’s no guarantee that the storm will materialize, but if it does (and clouds are sparse) there will be lots of eye candy in the skies.

Winter is fast approaching — in some areas of the country it feels like it’s already here — but if you can endure the cold there’s a good reason to gaze skyward after the sun sets this week. A powerful solar storm is headed for Earth and that means the potential for an incredible light show in the skies.

New solar storm watches for the evenings of December 9th and 10th mean that the aurora should not only be visible for individuals in northern states with clear views, but the lights might be visible as far south as parts of Illinois and several other states that aren’t normally privy to such things.

The solar storm watches — ranging in intensity from G1 to G3 — are the result of an uptick in solar weather from the Sun. Solar weather is essentially what we experience when the outflow of charged particles from the Sun interacts with the upper atmosphere. In some cases, this interaction triggers the aurora, or Nothern Lights (Southern Lights if you’re on the other end of the globe).

Canada and some northern states in the United States are treated to a view of the Northern Lights on a more regular basis than the rest. The southern US virtually never sees them, but states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and Maine are treated to the glowing ribbons in the sky on a semi-regular basis. The more powerful G3-level storm (if it comes to fruition) could allow those in states like Pennsylvania and Nebraska to see the lights.

The solar storm reaching that level of intensity is not a sure thing, of course, but if it does happen and you don’t have clouds obscuring your view, you’ll definitely know it. The aurora can be a stunning sight, with ribbons of color ranging from blue and green to orange and even pink in some instances. It’s definitely worth checking out.

If you want the best chance to see the aurora and happen to live in a state that has a chance of catching it, you’ll need to stay up until the Sun has fully set and, ideally, have a clear view of the sky. Those in large cities might have a more difficult time seeing the lights due to light pollution, but individuals in rural areas will be able to see it clearly if it occurs. Unfortunately, predicting the timing of the lights is difficult, so peering out the window occasionally is probably a good idea if you don’t want to miss the peak.