The mystery illness that has affected more than 500 people in India since Saturday, killing one person, might already have an explanation.

A team of doctors found traces of nickel and lead in some patients’ blood, and they believe that poisoning is the likely explanation for the sudden onset of symptoms.

The metals might originate from organochlorine substances usually found in pesticides, although health officials are still gathering data.

No new cases have been reported since Monday, and none of the patients tested positive for COVID-19 or other viruses.

As if the coronavirus pandemic that’s still out of control in many countries isn’t enough, reports earlier this week detailed a mystery illness in India that affected hundreds of people. Doctors could not tell what caused severe symptoms, including seizures, vomiting, and frothing at the mouth.

Given the large number of patients, the worry was that a new pathogen might be causing the unexpected symptoms, but doctors could determine that a virus wasn’t to blame for the mystery illness. Patients also tested negative for COVID-19. A few days later, health experts have a theory about what caused the illness, but they’re still gathering data to verify it. Doctors believe that intoxication with nickel and lead might have induced the symptoms, and the two metals might have originated from pesticides.

Over 546 people showed symptoms of the mystery illness, which claimed the life of one person, USA Today reports.

Many were hospitalized in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh since Saturday when the illness was first reported in Eluru. The state’s director of public health, Geeta Prasadini, said people started convulsing without warning. Some also experienced a loss of consciousness in addition to nausea and anxiety. Most people have recovered, but 148 patients are still being treated for it.

A 45-year-old man died after exhibiting symptoms similar to epilepsy, but the autopsy did not provide further details about his condition. Officials said that patients range in age and location, and at least 70 children have been afflicted. Reuters said on Tuesday that more than 300 children showed symptoms. No other serious case was reported since Monday.

The Reuters report said that traces of nickel and lead were found in some blood samples, speculating that the two metals might explain the illness. Prasadini says that “nobody knows” the cause, as scientists are still looking for a link. She told Reuters that poisoning might be one of the possibilities.

Federal lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao said on Twitter that he had spoken with government medical experts and that the “most likely cause is poisonous organochlorine substances.” These substances can be found in pesticides. USA Today notes that Prasadini confirmed the theory is being tested, as the pesticides are common in the area. Patients may have eaten vegetables that contained the chemicals.