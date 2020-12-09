If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Honeywell makes the best coronavirus face masks on the market right now if you want a cloth face covering, and now they’re finally available at Amazon.

The Honeywell RWS-50111 Dual Layer Face Cover ships with eight replaceable filters that work even better than many N95 masks.

Honeywell’s cloth masks and filters are FDA-authorized and proven to block at least 98% of small airborne particles like viruses.

Now that the coronavirus pandemic is completely out of control in the United States, we’ve been telling our readers that there is no such thing as a low-risk situation anymore. That means the flimsy little blue 3-ply masks you’ve been using simply aren’t going to cut it. Until vaccines are widely available sometime next year, you absolutely must wear a high-quality N95 or KN95 mask at all times. Cheap cloth masks don’t do enough to protect the wearer, as has been proven by several studies and a mountain of anecdotal evidence.

There are several good options out there that we’ve been telling our readers about, but two are considered the best of the best. First, we have Powecom KN95 masks that are available on Amazon with a deep discount from their normal price of $45 per 10-pack. These masks are FDA-authorized and NIOSH-tested, having been found to filter between 99.2% and 99.4% of small airborne particles like human coronaviruses. That’s incredible performance that is better than nearly every 3M N95 mask on the market!

Many people prefer molded masks and for them, we recommend AccuMed cup style KN95 masks. Independent lab testing found that these masks filter up to 99.8% of small airborne particles, and they’re currently on sale with a 15% coupon you can clip.

Those KN95 masks are both fantastic options and we recommend stocking up on a few boxes of each now that we’re headed into the winter and coronavirus case numbers are skyrocketing yet again. But there’s one more mask you definitely should check out, and it’s not disposable like those KN95 masks, which you should only reuse a few times if you absolutely need to.

The Honeywell RWS-50111 Dual Layer Face Cover is, simply put, the best cloth face mask you can get.

First and foremost, these masks are made by Honeywell instead of some random fly-by-night company looking to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. This is crucial — Honeywell is one of the most respected companies out there when it comes to high-quality personal protective equipment. On top of that, these masks offer much better protection than just a layer or two of cloth. They also come with removable filters that have been tested and proven to filter at least 98% of small airborne particles. N95 masks are required to filter at least 95% of these particles, so Honeywell’s masks are even better than many N95 respirators out there!

Just like the Powecom KN95 masks we mentioned above, the FDA has authorized these Honeywell RWS-50111 Dual Layer Face Cover for emergency use and NIOSH has verified Honeywell’s performance claims. Not only do these masks look better than all the other cloth face masks out there, but they also perform better and that’s the most important thing. You can now find Honeywell’s dual-layer cloth masks in stock at Amazon for $29.99, and each mask comes with eight reusable filters. Once you run out, you can buy more filters from Honeywell’s site — DO NOT use unproven filters from no-name companies with these masks, since that would completely defeat the purpose.

Here are the key details from Honeywell’s website:

Seamless three-dimensional knit construction provides 4-way stretch-minimizing gaps and enhancing overall comfort

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover w/ Filter block ≥ 98% of 0.3-micron-sized particles (BFE) and 0.1-micron-sized particles (PFE)

Adjustable ear loops and nose clip improve the overall comfort and functionality of the mask for most adult face shapes and sizes

Hidden pocket designed for convenient filter removal and replacement

The contoured design stands off the face to enhance breathability

Face covering maintains function and shape after multiple washes

Face Covers Authorized by FDA for Emergency Use: Not Intended for Medical Use; Not Tested Against COVID-19

Single-use Genuine Honeywell Filters can be thrown away after a day’s use. They are designed so you can start with a fresh filter every day

Dispose of filters properly after use. Remove filters prior to washing

Due to the nature of this product, it cannot be returned. All online sales are final

Includes 1 Honeywell Dual-Layer Face Covers and 8 Replacement Filters

Honeywell Dual Layer Face Cover with 8 Replaceable Filters. (RWS-50111) Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

