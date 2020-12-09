If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Our readers were prepared for a new rush of grocery hoarding because we warned them that it was inevitable.

Now it’s happening just as we said it would.

Grocery stores across the country are selling out of essential supplies, and stricter purchase limits are being put in place .

If you need to stock up on essentials, there’s thankfully still plenty in stock at Amazon, like best-selling FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks, Purell hand sanitizer, Purell alcohol wipes, and more.

For more than a month, we warned BGR Deals readers that a third coronavirus wave was coming and it would inevitably lead to more grocery hoarding. A small number of people refused to believe that shortages might be possible again, but most of our readers took our advice and stocked up on key essentials. Now, it’s happening just like we said it would. People are panic-buying all across the country as daily new coronavirus cases rocket past 200,000, and hospitalizations set scary new records. Grocery stores across the country are selling out of certain essentials, and many stores that do still have inventory are putting very strict purchase limits in place.

In a nutshell, now is the time to stock up on certain must-have products while they’re still available at Amazon.

Key pandemic essentials like face masks, hand sanitizer, bleach, household cleaners, and of course toilet paper were impossible to find during the first rush of grocery hoarding. Availability has improved dramatically since then, but now densely populated areas are starting to run out again. While it’s unlikely that we’ll see extended product shortages the way we did back in April and May, but it’s still not a bad idea to replenish your supply of some key essentials.

Face masks

With the coronavirus pandemic completely out of control all across the US, there’s really no such thing as a low-risk situation anymore — especially now that winter weather has arrived. That means you need to wear a high-quality medical-grade face mask anytime you leave your home or have other people inside.

If you’re going to be indoors around other people, riding on public transportation, flying, going to work and school, or visiting a doctor’s office, you need the best of the best. Powecom KN95 face masks and AccuMed KN95 face masks are the most popular options with our readers and they are back in stock right now on Amazon. This is a rare opportunity to pick up FDA-authorized KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested and found to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles like viruses. That’s better performance than almost every 3M N95 mask you can buy, and these masks are actually on sale with discounts right now!

AccuMed cup style KN95 masks aren’t on the FDA EUA list, but they were tested by an independent lab and found to filter between 99.4% and 99.8% of small airborne particles. That’s the best performance we’ve ever seen, which explains why they’re top-sellers right now.

If those sell out, you can get these sleek black KN95 masks for $1.40 apiece, best-selling SupplyAID KN95 face masks, or popular COVAFLU KN95 masks.

Finally, Amazon’s best-selling face masks for low-risk have been Jointown 3-layer face masks since the start of the pandemic, though there aren’t many low-risk situations these days with winter coming and coronavirus cases soaring. Reusable cloth face masks from an Amazon-exclusive brand are also a great buy if you want reusable cloth masks.

As we said, however, there’s really no such thing as a low-risk situation now that coronavirus outbreaks across the country are completely out of control and winter weather is here. Do yourself a favor and stick with the medical-grade masks above.

Hand sanitizer

News flash: Purell hand sanitizer is not only back in stock on Amazon right now, it’s on sale at the lowest prices you’ll find ANYWHERE on the internet. If you hurry, you’ll find the holy grail: 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of 1 liter Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest prices since the pandemic started. Even Purell alcohol wipes are somehow in stock right now!

Household cleaners

It makes sense that certain things like Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Clorox bleach cleaners would be in high demand since they kill germs and viruses, including human coronaviruses. If you recall back to March and April though, most cleaners from top brands were sold out in stores. Stock up now on all the household cleaners you need because there’s no telling when they might start flying off the shelves again. Even Clorox wipes and Lysol wipes are in stock today at less inflated prices, and so is Lysol spray.

Finally, if you hurry, you can get a new spray called Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray that’s about to sell out because it was just approved by the EPA to kill the novel coronavirus in as little as 60 seconds.

Toilet paper

No one wants to relive what was happening across the country back in March and April. That said, some top TP brands are still somewhat difficult to come by online and in local stores. Do yourself a favor: Visit Amazon’s toilet paper page and stock up — Charmin, Cottonelle, and Quilted Northen are all in stock today, so you don’t have to settle for Amazon brand or, heaven forbid, Scott.

Toilet Paper On Amazon Price:$9.99+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Paper towels

Paper towel hoarding was nowhere near as bad as the run on toilet paper, but good brands are still difficult to find in some regions. This is something that never expires and you’ll always need them, so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are still available.

Paper Towles On Amazon Price:$21.99+ Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.