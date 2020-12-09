A new leak indicates that the Galaxy S21 release date is approaching, seemingly confirming rumors that the new flagship series would launch much earlier than usual.

Short video teasers for the Galaxy S21, S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra have appeared online, showing the rumored design changes.

The clips look like the kind of videos that Samsung would use during an Unpacked press conference.

There’s an unwritten rule that every new flagship that Samsung is about to launch will leak in full before the actual reveal event. The first Galaxy Fold foldable was somewhat of an exception, as Samsung managed to keep it a secret for a lot longer than your yearly Galaxy S and Note updates. The upcoming Galaxy S21 series has appeared in a large number of leaks for several weeks, with reports saying that the actual launch will take place about a month earlier than expected. The Galaxy S21’s announcement event would take place in mid-January, those reports said. Preorders would follow ahead of the late January in-store launch. Samsung is yet to confirm the upcoming Galaxy S21 press conference, which will likely be a virtual event on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But a new set of leaks seems to suggest the Galaxy S21 released date is really close.

The Galaxy S21 design leaked already, thanks to a few sets of renders that made their way online in the past few weeks. All phones will have a somewhat similar design, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra will stand out. The S21 Ultra will be the real flagship of the three, featuring several design elements that will set it apart from the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21.

The Ultra will have a glass rear panel instead of plastic and the biggest screen of the three. All three displays will have a hole-punch selfie cam placed in the middle. The Ultra display will have curved edges, while the S21 models will stick to flat screens. Finally, the Ultra will be the only S21 flavor to feature a quad-lens camera system that will include a periscope lens. All three phones will also offer an unusual camera design, as the camera module will be part of the metal frame that sits in between the glass-covered screen and the rear plastic or glass panel.

A series of official-looking Galaxy S21 renders found by Android Police confirm all those details. It’s unclear where the promo reels came from, but it’s not the first time that official marketing materials leaked ahead of the launch of a flagship Galaxy. In fact, these official teasers seem to confirm that Samsung is indeed readying the Galaxy S21 series for launch.

The short clips show the metal camera module featuring three or four lenses, depending on the model. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ look largely similar in these images, camera bump included. The Plus version will feature a bigger screen, however, and slightly better specs.

The renders also show the S21 Ultra’s curved display and the larger camera module that includes a periscope camera and a laser autofocus system.

Android Police says the Samsung Unpacked press event will occur on January 14th, with the phones set to launch in stores on January 29th. The phones will reportedly be cheaper than the previous generation, the report says. Teasers for all three phones are available at this link.