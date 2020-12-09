Google just revealed more details about its mysterious operating system called Fuchsia, that’s expected to replace Android one day.

Google is opening Fuchsia to developers who want to contribute to the project and has released guidelines on getting anyone interested in the new open-source OS.

Google confirms that Fuchsia is “designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance,” but it’s not a finished product.

We’ve been talking about Fuchsia for a few years now, but Google confirmed the existence of this mysterious operating system only in 2019, without actually confirming any of the rumors related to it. The gist of Fuchsia is that it’ll be the replacement of Android that will fix some of the worst things about Android without ruining it. Fuchsia will run on various devices, including home devices with no displays, smartphones, tablets, and PCs. The operating system will not have the same fragmentation problem as Android, as Google will be in charge of updates that would roll out simultaneously across devices, just like it happens with iOS. And Fuchsia will have better privacy and security than Android. Finally, the OS will run all current Android apps and allow developers to code an application once and distribute it on Fuchsia and iOS. That’s the legend of Fuchsia, at least, as Google has never shared a roadmap for Fuchsia or detailed plans to “kill” Android. But the company is finally ready to move forward with Fuchsia, and the next step involves sharing more details with the public, as Google wants the help of developers.

Google published a blog post on its Open Source blog where it’s addressing Fuchsia, seemingly confirming some of the reports about the mysterious OS.

Fuchsia is a long-term project to create a general-purpose, open source operating system, and today we are expanding Fuchsia’s open source model to welcome contributions from the public.

That’s just the first paragraph of the announcement, and already a lot more than Google execs were ever willing to say about it. And Google confirms in the second paragraph that the rumors we’ve heard in recent years were largely correct — emphasis ours:

Fuchsia is designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team. We have been developing Fuchsia in the open, in our git repository for the last four years.

Google isn’t ready to share any imagery of the Fuchsia user interface or software concepts. The purpose of the announcement is to enlist the help of developers interested in the future of its operating systems. “We have created new public mailing lists for project discussions, added a governance model to clarify how strategic decisions are made and opened up the issue tracker for public contributors to see what’s being worked on,” Google writes, adding there’s a process for anyone to become a member.

Google makes it clear that Fuchsia is “not ready for general product development or as a development target,” so we shouldn’t expect this Android replacement to arrive anytime soon. “But you can clone, compile, and contribute to it,” Google says.

All the details about working on Fuchsia are available at this link.