A new poll shows that most Americans would take the first-generation coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available and is proven to be safe and effective.



The FDA is expected to issue an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine candidate on Thursday.

Moderna’s vaccine candidate will also soon come up for approval in the US, and one Moderna vaccine trial participant said that while she experienced some temporary and unpleasant side effects, they’re “absolutely” worth it.

With the first Americans presumably just days away from finally receiving an injection of the coronavirus vaccine — depending on the outcome of the FDA’s meeting Thursday to grant emergency approval to the first vaccine maker — there’s some good news to report in terms of the number of Americans willing to step up and get vaccinated.

At various points throughout this year, we and other outlets have reported on the shockingly low percentage of Americans who’ve said they’d be okay with getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The low numbers at the time, you could argue, were attributable to everything from misinformation about vaccines to peoples’ suspicions that a coronavirus vaccine might not be safe, given how fast it’s come together — heck, the Trump administration itself even chose the less-than-ideal name of Operation Warp Speed to label the race for a vaccine, which doesn’t exactly imbue confidence to people already worried about whether the process has been too rushed. Nevertheless, good news from a new Axios-Ipsos poll, released Wednesday: More than half of all Americans (53%) said they’d likely get the first-generation coronavirus vaccine, a percentage that’s up from 51% before Thanksgiving and up from 38% in October, according to Ipsos.

An even greater percentage of people (69%) said they’d likely to take the vaccine if public health officials proved that it was safe and effective. The poll was based on a national sample of 1,101 American adults conducted between December 4 and 7.

One of the factors that may influence whether Americans are able to overcome any hesitancy and actually get the vaccine is how they feel about side effects that the vaccine produces. To that end, two of the thousands of volunteers who participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial — specifically, a trial for Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate — spoke with Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta recently during CNN’s global coronavirus town hall. The trial participants are a husband-and-wife couple, Susan and Thomas Froehlich, the latter of whom believes he was given a placebo as part of the trial.

Susan Froehlich, however, reported about four hours’ worth of side effects after having gotten the second of the two doses required for the vaccine.

"My muscles hurt, my joints hurt…I told [my husband]…either I got the real vaccine or I'm highly suggestible." Moderna vaccine trial participant Susan Froehlich describes her experience, saying she'd still be "the first one in line" to get the vaccine annually. #CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/htI1HDLcmT — CNN (@CNN) December 5, 2020

“I woke up with a horrible stomachache and headache, and it was like I was at the beginning stages of a bad flu,” she said, adding that she had to endure the symptoms for a few hours until she could send her husband out to pick up some Naproxen, also known as “Aleve.” And once she started taking it, “all those symptoms went away.”

“If I had had Naproxen right away, I think those symptoms would’ve abated more quickly. But my muscles hurt, my joints hurt, my bones hurt, my jaw hurt,” she said. “But it was for such a short time.”

Most important is Susan’s insistence that she would “absolutely, hands down” take the vaccine again, the pain notwithstanding. “And if it becomes necessary for me to get this once a year, you can bet I’m going to be the first in line.”

While her situation was germane to the Moderna vaccine, it should be noted that Pfizer trial participants have reported similar and, at least for some participants, seemingly worse side effects. One Pfizer trial participant told CNBC, for example, that after he got the second shot associated with the vaccine, he woke up with chills and ended up shaking so hard that he cracked a tooth. “It hurt to even just lay in my bed sheet,” he told the news outlet. Other trial participants experienced headaches and fatigue.

According to the FDA, side effects of the Pfizer vaccine are common, and there are “no specific safety concerns identified that would preclude issuance of an (emergency use authorization)” for the vaccine.