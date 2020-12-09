The coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. is worse today than it’s ever been. COVID-19 infections and deaths set new records with each passing week.

Dr. Fauci recently recommended against letting people who recently traveled into your home.

Even travelers who show no symptoms can spread the virus and introduce it into new communities.

With the coronavirus still surging, and likely to get much worse over the next few weeks, Dr. Fauci recently reminded us that people traveling to visit friends and family can unknowingly spread the coronavirus into new communities. As a result, Fauci believes that you might not want to let people who recently traveled by bus, plane, or train into your house. While following this strict guideline isn’t possible in every scenario, it’s something to keep in mind if a friend or relative floats the idea of flying in to visit over the next few weeks.

While articulating that even a gathering of 10 people indoors is risky, Fauci added that people coming in from out of town only compounds that risk.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Amazon finally has black KN95 masks back in stock that are NIOSH-certified to work just as well as 3M N95 masks Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

“You want to make sure you don’t have people who just got off a plane or a train,” Fauci said. “That’s even more risky than the absolute number. You get indoors and you take your mask off because you’re eating and drinking, and you don’t realize that there may be somebody that you know that you love who is perfectly well with no symptoms and yet they got infected into the community.”

Even when safety precautions like mask-wearing are followed, visiting an airport or train station swarming with people can effectively make social distancing hard to adhere to.

The CDC adds:

Some travel activities, like the transportation you choose and where you stay, can increase your risk of getting COVID-19. Your chances of exposure are higher if you come into close contact with others, especially people you don’t know, or use shared public facilities (like restrooms). Airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus through respiratory droplets or on surfaces. These are also places where it can be hard to keep your distance. In general, the longer you are around a person with COVID-19 (even if they do not have symptoms), the more likely you are to get infected.

If you absolutely need to travel somewhere over the next few weeks, renting a car is a safe alternative you might want to look into. If flying or taking a bus is your only option, the CDC recommends getting a coronavirus test about 1-3 days before your trip. Incidentally, home-testing kits can now be purchased from Walmart and Sam’s Club.

On a related note, the CDC also recommends taking a coronavirus test about 3-5 days after returning home from a trip.